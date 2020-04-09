Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report

Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual-Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay reportedly held an internal team meeting informing employees that there won’t be any Surface Neo dual-screen devices launching this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 April 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual-Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report

Surface Neo dual-screen devices were expected release in 2020

Highlights
  • Microsoft may be shifting Windows 10X focus to single screen devices
  • This delay in launch may be due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Microsoft expects low sales of Windows, Surface devices this season

Microsoft introduced Windows 10X late last year for dual-screen devices, and at the time of launch, the company said that the first device running Windows 10X will be released in 2020. However, fresh internal information reportedly suggests that no new Windows 10X devices will be launched this calendar year. Whether it's due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or some other reason, Microsoft has internally told its employees that it won't be launching the anticipated Surface Neo dual-screen devices running on Windows 10X this calendar year.

ZDNet reports, citing people in Microsoft familiar with the matter, that Chief Product Officer Panos Panay held an internal team meeting informing employees that there won't be any Surface Neo dual-screen devices launching this year. Furthermore, Windows 10X reportedly won't be shipped to any other third-party dual-screen device either, which means that no Windows 10X devices should be expected this calendar 2020. The report adds that Microsoft is shifting the focus of Windows 10X away from dual-screen devices, and is looking to bring it to single-screen devices first. Lastly, the report also claims Microsoft isn't saying the Android-based Surface Duo smartphone may be delayed beyond its holiday season launch timeframe.

In February, Microsoft launched the Windows 10X emulator that allowed Windows Insider members to develop and test apps for this new platform. The company intended to launch the new software in holiday 2020, but the company has now reportedly changed its plans.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Microsoft in February said also expects lower sales of Windows and Surface devices this season. However, it is seeing a surge in its software services like Skype and Microsoft Teams. The number of people using Microsoft's Skype video calling system increased by 70 percent in a month to 40 million people, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, Microsoft's Teams chat and conferencing app gained more than 12 million daily users in one week last month, a 37.5 percent jump.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10X, Surface Neo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone
Honor 30 Pro Alleged Press Renders Surface Online with Silver Finish and Quad Camera Setup

Related Stories

Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual-Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  6. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  7. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  8. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 30 Pro Alleged Press Renders Surface Online with Silver Finish and Quad Camera Setup
  2. Microsoft Delays Windows 10X Launch, Surface Neo Dual-Screen Devices to Not Launch in 2020: Report
  3. LG Reveals New Design Language for Upcoming Smartphone
  4. Zoom CEO Addresses Security Issues, Desktop App Updated to Remove Meeting IDs From Title Bar
  5. India's Fixed Broadband, Mobile Mean Download Speeds Dip in March 2020 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Ookla
  6. Swiggy Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Tier-1, Tier-2 Cities, Rebrands 'Swiggy Go' as 'Swiggy Genie'
  7. Coronavirus: Airbnb to Restrict Bookings on Its Platform in Britain
  8. Jio Launches JioPOS Lite App Allowing Regular Subscribers to Recharge Other Users and Earn Commission
  9. Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 50 Million Paid Subscribers
  10. MIUI 11 Getting Android 10 Gesture Navigation Controls, Only in China Beta ROM for Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com