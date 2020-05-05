Windows 10X, an operating system that Microsoft has been developing for dual-screen devices, is anticipated to launch sometime in the near future. However, Microsoft, on Monday, announced that it will be shifting its plans for Windows 10X a bit and will release it for single-screen devices first. This is in line with a recent report that tipped such a move. The company stated that this was because of the coronavirus pandemic that has confined people to their homes, which has in turn increased the time spent on Windows 10 on single-screen devices. Further, the company shared some details about the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

In a blog post, Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, Panos Panay, shared that owing to more than 4 trillion minutes that are being spent on Windows 10 a month, the company has shifted its focus for Windows 10X from dual-screen devices to single-screen devices.

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” Panay stated. The post goes on to state that Microsoft will “look for the right moment” to release its dual-screen devices.

This means people who were waiting to get their hands on dual-screen devices running Windows 10X will have a wait longer, but fortunately, single-screen device users will also get a chance to experience the refined Windows 10X. However, there is no information on when it will reach laptops and tablets running Windows 10.

Further, Microsoft aims to make some things easier and faster for its customers with Windows 10 May 2020 update. The changes mentioned in the post include a streamlined way to pair Bluetooth devices in Windows, improved tablet experience when a keyboard is detached, and addition of “drag and drop” feature for Eye Control functionality users. The update will reach Windows 10 users starting this month.

According to a previous report, Microsoft had abandoned plans of launching its first dual-screen products in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The report also stated Microsoft was planning to shift its Windows 10X development to single-screen devices instead of the upcoming dual-screen ones.