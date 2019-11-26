Technology News
Windows 10 Updates Blocked for Avast, AVG Antivirus Users

Microsoft has found a compatibility issue between the free antivirus apps and Windows.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 11:43 IST
Microsoft has blocked updates to Windows 10 for some users who have antivirus tools running on their systems from top cyber-security firm Avast and its subsidiary AVG. Some users trying to update to the recently released "Build 1909" or November 2019 Update to Windows 10 found that there's no update to install if they're running AVG or Avast in the background, the Inquirer reported on Monday.

According to the tech giant, it has found a compatibility issue between the free antivirus tools and Windows.

"Microsoft and Avast has identified compatibility issues with some versions of Avast Antivirus and AVG Antivirus. Any application from Avast or AVG that contains Antivirus version 19.5.4444.567 or earlier is affected," read the issues page for Windows 10.

To get around the block, users will need to download and install an updated version of Avast or AVG.

This is the first time Microsoft has reported a compatibility block for AVG and Avast.

Avast acquired AVG in 2016. Both AVG and Avast have released support pages on the issue.

Microsoft has also issues a compatibility block on Windows 10 updates for versions 1903, 1909, and 1809, due a compatibility problem with certain Qualcomm Wi-Fi drivers.

Further reading: Windows 10, Microsoft, AVG, Avast
