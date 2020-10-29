Technology News
loading

Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report

This major Winodws 10 UI overhaul project is reportedly codenamed ‘Sun Valley’.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 October 2020 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report

This new interface redesign will release with Windows 10 Cobalt update

Highlights
  • Start Menu, Action Center may be completely redesigned
  • This update expected to release in holiday season of 2021
  • Microsoft is reportedly completely rethinking Windows 10 interface

Microsoft is reportedly working on a major interface overhaul with the 2021 Windows 10 update. The update will bring fresh design elements for the File Explorer, Start Menu, and even Action Center. This major update is reportedly codenamed ‘Sun Valley' and it will ship with a huge UI overhaul. The rollout of this new interface will be a part of the Windows 10 ‘Cobalt' release. This upcoming Windows 10 update is expected to ship sometime in the holiday season of 2021.

Windows Central cites sources in the company saying that Microsoft is looking to bring a complete UI overhaul with a Windows 10 update in 2021. This significant design upgrade will see changes in heavily used elements like Start Menu, Action Center, and File Explorer. These elements will be transformed to feature better animations, modern designs, and even have new features.

Microsoft has reportedly codenamed this design overhaul project as ‘Sun Valley' and it is expected to ship with the Windows 10 ‘Cobalt' release in the holiday season on 2021. The internal documentation obtained by the publication describes the project as "reinvigorating and modernizing the Windows desktop experience to keep up with customer expectation in a world driven by other modern and lightweight platforms.”

The last design overhaul released by Microsoft was when the first Windows 10 update was released five years ago. Since then, the company has been releasing few tweaks, but a complete rethink hasn't been done. This UI overhaul is reported to be handled by Windows Devices and Experiences team, led by Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

Microsoft recently released a Windows 10 catalog update that removed Adobe Flash Player from the system. This update removes the dated flash player in advance, before the official end of support on December 31. The Redmond giant notes that once this update is installed, it cannot be uninstalled.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 Update, Sun Valley
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Play Testing New App Features Comparison Functionality: Report

Related Stories

Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  4. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  5. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report
  2. Google Play Testing New App Features Comparison Functionality: Report
  3. Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark
  4. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon
  5. Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla
  6. Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased Again, to Come With Grey Textured Back
  8. Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing
  9. BT Picks Ericsson to Deploy 5G Coverage in Major UK Cities Following Huawei Ban
  10. Google Renames the Chromebook Search Button to the Everything Button
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com