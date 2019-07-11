Microsoft Testing Passwordless Sign-Ins for Windows 10

Microsoft is testing a passwordless future for Windows 10 PCs. The company has released a new build for Fast Ring insiders that adds a new option that enables passwordless sign-ins for Microsoft Accounts. Choosing this option will make Microsoft passwords useless on Windows 10 PCs and you will have to opt for PIN, facial recognition, or fingerprint detection. Microsoft says the feature is limited to a select few Windows 10 Fast Ring insiders right now and it will take at least a week to reach all Fast Ring insiders. Separately, a security-only update released by Microsoft for Windows 7 is making waves for the wrong reasons.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft announced the rollout of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18936. The new build brings support for Phone Screen feature to more Surface devices, adds quick event create option to the taskbar, and most importantly, the ability to enable passwordless sign-ins. The Phone Screen feature allows users to mirror the screen of their Android phone to their Windows 10 PC.

According to Microsoft, you can enable passwordless sign-in by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options.

“Enabling passwordless sign in will switch all Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device to modern authentication with Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint, or PIN,” Microsoft explained.

The company also says that the users who don't have Windows Hello set up, the operating system will guide them to set it up at the time of their next sign-in.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the latest insider build also packs a number of fixes, general improvements, and improvements. The full list is available on the company's blog.

Meanwhile, a security update released by Microsoft for Windows 7 has Windows update sceptics up in arms over allegedly pushing a compatibility appraiser with telemetry files. The security updates are meant to contain only security fixes and patches, thus the possibility of the presence of a compatibility appraiser in the update is making people furious. When asked for clarification by ZDNet, Microsoft declined to comment.

“The concern is that these components are being used to prepare for another round of forced updates or to spy on individual PCs. The word telemetry appears in at least one file, and for some observers it's a short step from seemingly innocuous data collection to outright spyware,” ZDNet's Ed Bott writes.