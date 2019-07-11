Technology News
loading

Microsoft Testing Passwordless Sign-Ins for Windows 10

Meanwhile, a Windows 7 security update has people up in arms over the inclusion of telemetry files.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Testing Passwordless Sign-Ins for Windows 10

Windows 10 passwordless sign-in is available as a part of Insider Preview Build 18936

Highlights
  • Windows 10 Insider Build 18936 is now available for Fast Ring insiders
  • The new passwordless sign-in is slowly reaching all Fast Ring insiders
  • The latest build also brings Phone Screen support for more devices

Microsoft is testing a passwordless future for Windows 10 PCs. The company has released a new build for Fast Ring insiders that adds a new option that enables passwordless sign-ins for Microsoft Accounts. Choosing this option will make Microsoft passwords useless on Windows 10 PCs and you will have to opt for PIN, facial recognition, or fingerprint detection. Microsoft says the feature is limited to a select few Windows 10 Fast Ring insiders right now and it will take at least a week to reach all Fast Ring insiders. Separately, a security-only update released by Microsoft for Windows 7 is making waves for the wrong reasons.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft announced the rollout of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18936. The new build brings support for Phone Screen feature to more Surface devices, adds quick event create option to the taskbar, and most importantly, the ability to enable passwordless sign-ins. The Phone Screen feature allows users to mirror the screen of their Android phone to their Windows 10 PC.

According to Microsoft, you can enable passwordless sign-in by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options.

“Enabling passwordless sign in will switch all Microsoft accounts on your Windows 10 device to modern authentication with Windows Hello Face, Fingerprint, or PIN,” Microsoft explained.

The company also says that the users who don't have Windows Hello set up, the operating system will guide them to set it up at the time of their next sign-in.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the latest insider build also packs a number of fixes, general improvements, and improvements. The full list is available on the company's blog.

Meanwhile, a security update released by Microsoft for Windows 7 has Windows update sceptics up in arms over allegedly pushing a compatibility appraiser with telemetry files. The security updates are meant to contain only security fixes and patches, thus the possibility of the presence of a compatibility appraiser in the update is making people furious. When asked for clarification by ZDNet, Microsoft declined to comment.

“The concern is that these components are being used to prepare for another round of forced updates or to spy on individual PCs. The word telemetry appears in at least one file, and for some observers it's a short step from seemingly innocuous data collection to outright spyware,” ZDNet's Ed Bott writes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 10, Microsoft, Passwordless Sign in
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient Variant Now on Sale in India via Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications Spotted in AnTuTu Listing; Two Galaxy A-Series Phones Get Wi-Fi Certification
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Testing Passwordless Sign-Ins for Windows 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  4. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  5. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  6. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
  8. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  9. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  10. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.