NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 October 2018 Update Fully Available for Advanced Users

, 18 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 October 2018 Update Fully Available for Advanced Users

Windows 10 October 2018 was pulled back after a bug was discovered that deleted data of users

Highlights

  • Windows 10 October 2018 update available for those who check manually
  • Microsoft hasn't proactively started offering the update yet
  • To look for the update manually, head to Settings > Updates and Security

Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update was pulled back after users started reporting of deleted data post installation. The update was re-released in November, but the roll out was phased and slow, and was based on device health and compatibility of apps. However, the company has now updated its help page to confirm that all advanced users will be able to download Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update moving forward. Advanced users are considered as those users who manually 'Check for updates' instead of waiting for it to be offered by Microsoft via a pop-up.

The support page for Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update has been updated to announce wider availability. The page reads, "Rollout Status as of December 17, 2018: Windows 10, version 1809, is now fully available for advanced users who manually select "Check for updates" via Windows Update." This means that all the 'advanced users' who actually head to Settings > Updates and Security to manually Check for updates will be able to download it. Of course, if your device is part of the incompatible list for the October 2018 update, your wait continues, and you probably won't find the update even if you check manually.

In any case, we do not recommend that you update manually, and wait for the update to be offered by Microsoft. The company only takes this proactive measure if it feels that the update is absolutely ready for commercial rollout. Given the October 2018 update's bad run so far, we wouldn't recommend you update manually.

Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update brought along issues of syncing with iCloud for Windows as well. Until the issue was addressed, Apple blocked Windows 10, version 1809 users from updating their iCloud app, and Microsoft was blocking devices with the latest version of iCloud installed from receiving the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Apple recently updated iCloud for Windows to resolve this syncing issue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: windows 10, windows 10 october 2018 Update, microsoft
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Over 300 Million Mobile Phones to Be Sold in India in 2019: techARC
India Second on List of Countries Most Affected by Spam Calls in 2018: Truecaller
Pricee
Windows 10 October 2018 Update Fully Available for Advanced Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5s With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. Redmi 7 Pro Detailed Specifications Seen on TENAA, Up to 6GB RAM Tipped
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Release Date and Start Time Announced
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  6. Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 With Display Notch Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  8. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  9. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Review
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.