Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update was pulled back after users started reporting of deleted data post installation. The update was re-released in November, but the roll out was phased and slow, and was based on device health and compatibility of apps. However, the company has now updated its help page to confirm that all advanced users will be able to download Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update moving forward. Advanced users are considered as those users who manually 'Check for updates' instead of waiting for it to be offered by Microsoft via a pop-up.

The support page for Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update has been updated to announce wider availability. The page reads, "Rollout Status as of December 17, 2018: Windows 10, version 1809, is now fully available for advanced users who manually select "Check for updates" via Windows Update." This means that all the 'advanced users' who actually head to Settings > Updates and Security to manually Check for updates will be able to download it. Of course, if your device is part of the incompatible list for the October 2018 update, your wait continues, and you probably won't find the update even if you check manually.

In any case, we do not recommend that you update manually, and wait for the update to be offered by Microsoft. The company only takes this proactive measure if it feels that the update is absolutely ready for commercial rollout. Given the October 2018 update's bad run so far, we wouldn't recommend you update manually.

Windows 10 October 2018 version 1809 update brought along issues of syncing with iCloud for Windows as well. Until the issue was addressed, Apple blocked Windows 10, version 1809 users from updating their iCloud app, and Microsoft was blocking devices with the latest version of iCloud installed from receiving the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Apple recently updated iCloud for Windows to resolve this syncing issue.