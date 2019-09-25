Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft

Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft

Microsoft said that there have been more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than in any previous year.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed that there were more than 900 million devices running on Windows 10 and the company was also edging closer to its 1 billion mark by 2020.

Microsoft said that there have been more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than in any previous year since it was introduced in 2015.

"#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation-with more to come next week," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of Modern Life and Devices Group, tweeted on Tuesday.

The company hit the 700 million mark of Windows 10 devices in September 2018, followed by 800 million in March and 900 million this month.

More than 50 percent of all PCs were now running Microsoft's latest Windows 10 operating system (OS), which comes after over four years of its release.

Windows 10 OS had 48.86 percent market share in July and gained 2.13 percentage points to hit 50.99 percent in August. However, growth has been slow ever since the Windows 10 free upgrade expired in July 2016.

Windows 8 OS stayed flat at 0.63 percent while Windows 8.1 lost 0.91 points to 4.20 percent.

Together, they owned a 4.83 percent market share at the end of August.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10
YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
Honor Smartphones
Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  4. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  6. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  7. Dell Launched New XPS, Inspiron Series Notebooks, Gaming Laptops in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Dish TV to Launch Android Set-Top Box in Bid to Counter Jio Fiber
  10. Mi Full Screen TV Pro With 4K Display and 8K Video Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Fiio M5 Portable High-Resolution Audio Player Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,990
  2. Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
  3. Gmail Dark Theme Now Rolling Out on Android and iOS
  4. YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
  5. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Get New Android 10 Update: How to Download
  6. tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install
  7. Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed
  8. iOS 13.1, iPadOS Released With Bug Fixes and New Features: What's New, How to Download and Install
  9. Huawei CFO Fighting US Extradition Says Her Rights Were Violated
  10. Vivo U10 Launched as Vivo U3x in China, Features Triple Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.