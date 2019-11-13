Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update to compatible devices. The update will take the PCs to Windows 10 1909 version. It is an optical feature update, and not a mandatory update that automatically get installed on the computers. The update brings ability to create an event directly from calendar flyout on the Taskbar, improved notifications management settings, and support for using third-party digital assistants from Lock Screen.

It is pertinent to note that unlike most of the company's significant Windows 10 updates, this update is more like the service packs found with previous versions of Windows operating system (OS).

"Today, we are announcing that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is now available for users on the most recent versions of Windows 10 who seek the new update via Windows Update," John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

"We have worked to make this a great experience for all devices, and an exceptionally fast update process for devices running the May 2019 Update," Cable added.

The Windows update is available for users seeking to install the latest release.

Those looking to install the update can open their Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. After the update appears, they can select Download and install now option.

“If you follow these steps and do not see “Feature update to Windows 10, version 1909” on your device, you might have a compatibility issue and a safeguard hold is in place until we are confident that you will have a good update experience,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer, the latest update also brings fixes for higher than normal battery drain and update installation failure issues.