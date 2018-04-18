Instead of providing a host of fresh features, Microsoft has decided to fix a bunch of reliability issues through its new Windows 10 update. The latest move comes days after the anticipation of the next major Windows 10 update codenamed Redstone 4 that was internally due on April 10 and was likely to arrive as the Spring Creators Update. It has been found that the company transformed its original decision to mainly avoid Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues that could be triggered through the bugs hidden under the existing Windows build.

The new Windows build, which comes in the form of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17134 (RS4), is initially available to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. According to The Verge, citing people familiar with the development, the same build has been marked as the final version of the next major Windows 10 update. This highlights that the company is not in favour of bringing feature-rich update this time.

Microsoft's Dona Sarkar defines the reason for the new move. "As Build 17133 progressed through the rings, we discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix. In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example," writes Sarkar, who heads the Windows Insider Program at Microsoft, in a blog post.

Microsoft hasn't specified any details about the issues that have the potential to bring BSOD issues. Also, it is so far unclear that whether the new update will debut as the Spring Creators Update.

Some of the key features that the next major Windows 10 update was expected to bring include the addition of Timeline, HDR support, and some interface-level changes through Fluent Design tweaks. As per the recent Windows 10 Insider Preview, Microsoft is also in plans to bring an extended range of Sets to let users add tabs to File Explorer, Notepad, Command Prompt, and PowerShell. This is expected to debut on Redstone 5 build that will come later this year.

Microsoft is expected to detail Redstone 5 features at its Build conference in May. The developer-focused conference will also likely to detail Windows ML that is was recently released as a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) platform.