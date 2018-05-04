Microsoft has now released a fresh preview build of Windows 10 bringing new features along with it. This includes a new way of taking and editing screenshots within Windows 10, and a more fluent overall design. These updates arrive with the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661 (RS5) to Windows Insiders members in the fast ring only. We can expect Microsoft to elaborate on these features at the company's Build developer conference next week, where the next major Windows 10 update may be further detailed.

While there were several ways to take screenshots in Windows 10, Microsoft looks to make it easier with the next update. The company is making Screen Sketch a separate standalone app, instead of bundling it with the Windows Ink Workspace. The app will come with many new features and will be updated regularly. The app will be available in the Microsoft Store, and will need to be updated to the latest version, after the download of the preview build, for its full efficient use.

Furthermore, the Windows 10 preview update brings the ability to quickly snip and share a screenshot using WIN + Shift + S. This command will bring up a snipping toolbar, so that you can snip a rectangle, something a bit more freeform, or full screen and then save it straight to your clipboard. You can even take your snip and open it in Screen Sketch to annotate and share easily.

For all the devices that support Pen, the update brings an option to open screen snipping with a single click. This option needs to be activated in the "Pen and Windows Ink Settings" menu. Similarly, you can convert the Print Screen key into a screen snipping launcher in the Settings menu. Head to Keyboard Settings and enable "Use the Print Screen key to launch screen snipping." As soon as you update, there's also going to be new "Screen Snip" quick action button in the Action Centre. If you don't see it you can enable it via Notifications and Actions Settings.

As mentioned earlier, the update also brings a more fluent design. The Task View background has been given a soft blur effect. Furthermore, Windows Defender Security Center has been renamed to Windows Security, and focus assist, a feature that disables notifications, will be turned on automatically when gaming. Lastly, the Windows 10 update is also looking to improve its High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) support in File Explorer. If you want to explore all these features before anyone else, become a member of the Windows Insider program here.