Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Windows 10 May 2019 Update Announced, Users Will Get Much More Control Over When and How it is Installed

Windows 10 May 2019 Update Announced, Users Will Get Much More Control Over When and How it is Installed

, 05 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Announced, Users Will Get Much More Control Over When and How it is Installed
Highlights

Microsoft doesn't want a repeat of the October 2018 Update debacle

Users will be able to defer Windows Updates for much longer than before

New tools will promote transparency and help ecosystem partners prepare

Microsoft has announced that its next big release of Windows 10 will be called the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, and it will introduce several new features along with a completely new delivery mechanism that will put more power in users' hands. The update will roll out to Windows Insider testers from next week onwards, and will be available to the general public in phases beginning in late May. Microsoft will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the multiple issues that plagued its Windows 10 October 2018 Update. In a post published to the Windows Experience blog, Microsoft says that it has taken users' feedback about the disruptive Windows Update process and has made major changes to how updates are offered, downloaded, and installed.

Beginning with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, users will see notifications that the update is available and that it is recommended, but users will decide for themselves whether or not to install it. The only time that Windows 10 will automatically initiate an update is when a user's current version is approaching its end-of-service date, which is typically at least two years for each release. 

New controls will allow users to pause all update activity for 35 days, and choose to only initiate updates when they check for them manually. Major version updates will be distinguished from periodic security patches and bug fixes, which do not pose as much of a risk of failure. An Intelligent Active Hours feature will detect when users are less likely to be interrupted by an update, since very few people actually choose their active hours manually.

Microsoft will publish a new online dashboard to allow users to check the status of updates, and understand any potential issues as they are detected. The company hopes that this will improve transparency. All this comes shortly after Microsoft introduced a way for failed Windows Updates to be rolled back automatically in case a PC cannot boot. Another update earlier this year caused unexpected performance degradation in a small number of games.

Up until now, Microsoft has automatically updated users' PCs and allowed only minimal delays or deferrals. Following catastrophic bugs with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update that saw some people lose important files and report crashes, the company was forced to cancel the rollout multiple times and then release it in very small batches as it collected data about potential incompatibilities and other problems. Further, Microsoft decided to blacklist some PCs based on hardware and software that might not function as intended immediately after an update, to allow time for other manufacturers to prepare their own drivers or patches.

The May 2019 Update is already releasing later than expected, and the Windows Experience blog post says that the company has spent more time with it in a release preview phase which allows PC OEMs, software vendors, and other ecosystem partners test compatibility. In addition to user feedback and telemetry collected automatically, Microsoft has begun using machine learning to help predict and identify potentially disruptive issues at the global scale.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows, Windows 10, Microsoft, Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Windows Update
Jamshed Avari Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over eight years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and ... More
Samsung Galaxy A90 Render Video Leak Tips Sliding, Rotating Camera Module Ahead of April 10 Launch
Pricee
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Announced, Users Will Get Much More Control Over When and How it is Installed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Go
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Reno Storage Variants, Colours Revealed; 10X Zoom Edition Confirmed
  2. Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Slashed Up to Rs. 1,500
  3. Samsung Galaxy A20 With Exynos 7884, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A90 Render Video Leak Tips Unique Sliding, Rotating Camera
  5. iPhone XR Price Cut Offer Now Live, Also Available via Amazon India
  6. Honor 10i With 6GB of RAM, 64GB Onboard Storage Spotted on TENAA
  7. iPhone XR to Be Offered at Rs. 59,900, 10 Percent Extra Cashback for HDFC Cards
  8. Tata Sky Flexi Annual Plan Offers 1 Month Free Additional Subscription
  9. These Are the Best Bluetooth Headphones in India
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.