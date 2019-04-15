Technology News
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Now Available to Download Through Microsoft's Media Creation Tool

15 April 2019
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Now Available to Download Through Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool
Highlights

Microsoft is deliberately rolling this update out slowly to avoid trouble

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update had to be pulled due to critical bugs

The Media Creation tool lets users perform a clean Windows 10 install

Anyone can now manually download and install the Windows 10 May 2019 Update using the Windows 10 Media Creation tool which has been found on Microsoft's servers and is publicly accessible. This tool allows people to create bootable Windows installation media, usually a USB pen drive or DVD, in order to perform a clean installation. Users need to have a valid Windows 10 license already. Microsoft has announced that it is slow-tracking the rollout of the May 2019 Update, also known as Windows 10 version 1903, so that it can collect data about potential conflicts and bugs before too many people are affected.

While the official Microsoft website only lets users download Media Creation tools for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and the April 2018 Update, the equivalent tool for the May 2019 Update was found on Microsoft's servers by Italian website HTNovo, and can be downloaded using this direct link. Users who want to proceed with the update right now despite Microsoft's abundance of caution in delaying the rollout can now do so.

This move comes following widespread problems with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update which resulted in many people losing data and facing system crashes. Microsoft was in fact forced to abort the rollout of its most recent major Windows 10 update, and has since then revised its update process to better allow for users to control when and how updates will be applied, and also roll back an update automatically if a PC becomes unable to boot. 

The next update, originally scheduled for early this year, has been pushed back to May in order to accommodate a longer preview phase during which PC OEMs and software manufacturers will be able to test for potential conflicts, and also prepare their own driver and other supporting updates to maintain compatibility.

Microsoft has also said it will be using machine learning algorithms to help identify PCs with hardware or software conflicts that could potentially interfere with a successful software update. The company previously attempted to block PCs from receiving Windows 10 updates if they had software or hardware known to be incompatible.   

Before the discovery of the Media Creation tool, the Windows 10 May 2019 Update was only available to Windows Insider members. Those who have signed up for the software preview programme can select the Release Preview ring and then check for updates manually using the standard Windows Update tool. The downloadable tool lets non-Insider members also try out the update. 

Windows 10 May 2019 Update Now Available to Download Through Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool
