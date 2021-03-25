Technology News
loading

Windows 10 Getting New Icons for File Explorer as Part of Visual Overhaul

Microsoft has started rolling out a test build for Windows 10.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 March 2021 15:44 IST
Windows 10 Getting New Icons for File Explorer as Part of Visual Overhaul

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 10 is getting new icons for popular folders in the File Explorer

Highlights
  • Windows 10 is fixing some bugs and brings improvements with the update
  • The latest update is only for Windows Insider members
  • Windows 10 added new icons for many apps last year

Windows 10 is getting a visual overhaul as Microsoft is adding new icons for the File Explorer. The Redmond company announced the rollout of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 (RS_PRERELEASE) to Windows Insiders on March 24. The beta build will see Microsoft testing out new designs for many system icons throughout File Explorer, including those for Recycle Bin, Documents folder, and disk drives. Microsoft had earlier updated icons for default apps like Calculator, Mail, and more last year and will keep evolving icon designs in the future. Microsoft hasn't offered any information yet on when these changes will reach the general public.

Announcing the update through a blog post, Microsoft said that the new icons will only be available to Windows Insider members in developer channel. The new icons are for top-tier user folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures along with a new design for the Recycle Bin. However, Microsoft also noted that after upgrading to the build, users may witness a loss of personalised folders pinned to Quick Access. It suggests that users should make a note of the pinned folders before upgrading as it is working on a fix for it currently.

windows file explorer website body windows_file_explorer_website_body

Microsoft is updating Disk Drive and Recycle Bin icons for Windows 10
Photo Credit: Microsoft

In this build, Microsoft is also bringing along some improvements for Windows 10. Windows Administrative Tools will be renamed to Windows Tools along with a change in the organisation of admin and system tools in Windows. Get Help on the Windows On-Screen keyboard will now say Learn More. Some fixes have also been released by Microsoft for the bugs in Windows 10. It has fixed numerous issues with devices receiving bugs for certain NVMe drives and network adapters. Also, the issue of apps crashing while being installed has now also been fixed.

In February last year, Microsoft updated many icons for its inbuilt apps to modernise the look of Windows 10. These apps include Calculator, Groove Music, Mail, Calendar and more.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Windows, Windows 10, Windows Insider
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Russia Launches 36 UK Telecom and Internet Satellites on Board Soyuz Rocket
Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India

Related Stories

Windows 10 Getting New Icons for File Explorer as Part of Visual Overhaul
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  5. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  8. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  9. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
  10. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Might Ban Cryptocurrency, But Coinbase Is Looking for Indian Engineers
  2. Qualcomm Planning to Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
  3. Facebook Testing Re-Entry App for Prisoners Transitioning Back Into Society
  4. Samsung DDR5 DRAM Memory Module Launched, Can Deliver Twice the Performance of DDR4
  5. Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces
  6. Windows 10 Getting New Icons for File Explorer as Part of Visual Overhaul
  7. Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India
  8. Russia Launches 36 UK Telecom and Internet Satellites on Board Soyuz Rocket
  9. Rocket League Sideswipe Coming to Android, iOS for Free Later This Year
  10. Oppo A74 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com