NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17755 Brings SMS Support for 'Your Phone', Bug Fixes

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17755 Brings SMS Support for 'Your Phone', Bug Fixes

Your Phone app allows you to view, send, and receive SMS from your Android phone on your Windows 10 PC

Highlights

  • The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build is out
  • It comes with Your Phone SMS support for Android
  • The update has numerous bug fixes and improvements

Redmond, Washington giant Microsoft last week announced the release of its latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build 17755 to all Windows Insiders who are part of the Fast ring. New features in the update for Fast ring users include SMS integration on the Your Phone app that lets users check sync their Android handsets with a Windows 10 PC. It also comes with general changes and improvements, multiple bug fixes, and has its fair share of known issues considering the fact that it is a beta update.

As per the official changelog for Windows 10 Insider Preview build 17755 posted on the company's official blog, SMS integration is coming to the Your Phone app. Testers will be able to use Windows Ink and voice dictation to send SMS messages. Essentially, the Your Phone app now allows you to view, send, and receive SMS from your Android phone, on your Windows 10 computer. iOS handset users can also link their phone to a PC and perform actions such as browsing the web.

The update also comes with general changes, improvements, and fixes. The build watermark at the lower right hand corner of the desktop has been removed; however, it does not mean that this is a finalised build. The issue resulting in slower resume from hibernation on certain devices has been fixed, as has the issue that resulted in HDR video being unexpectedly clipped in certain situations.

Build 17755 for the Fast ring also fixes an issue wherein Windows Hello stayed in the "Getting Ready" state for longer than usual. Known issues with the build include a sporadically functioning Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, which might also have text clipping issues. In some cases, Narrator does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using the Tab and arrow keys. To resolve this issue, Microsoft recommends that you "Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 10, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build, Microsoft
JBL Endurance Run, Sprint, Jump, Dive Water-Resistant Earphones Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, New Galaxy A Series Handset Listed in Spain
Billion Capture Plus
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17755 Brings SMS Support for 'Your Phone', Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  2. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
  3. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Seems Set for Global Launch, as Mi 8 Pro
  10. BSNL Rs. 155 Recharge Now Available to All Users, Offers 34GB Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.