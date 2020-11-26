Technology News
loading

Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report

Microsoft is also looking to ship the first device with Windows 10X sometime in first half of 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report

Photo Credit: Daniel Rubino/ Windows Central

Windows 10 2021 update to bring redesigned UI that is ‘modern and consistent’

Highlights
  • Windows 10X will reportedly go in RTM phase in December
  • Windows 10X to not bring win32 app support initially
  • Microsoft is working on Cloud PC app streaming service to fill the gap

Windows could get Android apps on the Microsoft Store next year, a fresh report suggests. If true, this could be a big change that Microsoft would introduce to fill the app-gap between PCs and phones. This comes soon after the Apple M1 laptop event, in which the iPhone-maker said that iOS apps will run on its new laptops. The report claims that Microsoft is looking to introduce new big features with Windows 10 fall update next year, including a refreshed modern UI. The report also touches upon Windows 10X and a possible new app streaming service that Microsoft may be working on.

Windows Central cites sources in a report saying that Windows 10 will see a huge update in 2021 bringing a refreshed UI that is ‘modern and consistent'. One of the key changes also includes bringing Android apps to the Microsoft Store on Windows 10. The report claims that support for Android apps may show up in the 2021 timeframe and details regarding this are few at the moment. In any event, this will put Windows 10-running PCs in direct competition with Chromebooks that are able to run Android apps and Linux packages simultaneously.

Furthermore, the report says that Microsoft looks to ship x86 64-bit app emulation for Windows 10 on ARM. This will allow devices like the Surface Pro X to run most legacy Windows apps. Preview version of this feature should roll out soon, and it will be shipped in 2021.

Next year, Microsoft is planning for two Windows 10 feature update, and the spring update is likely to be smaller, essentially laying the groundwork for the big fall update. The second release is expected to bring big changes.

The report also adds that Windows 10X will go in RTM (release to manufacturing) phase in December, and Microsoft hopes to start shipping devices with Windows 10X in H1 2021. This new software is essentially positioned to be a lightweight and refined version of Windows 10, and is said to be compatible for low and mid-range PCs and even foldable PCs of the future. Windows 10X will reportedly be able to run on ARM PCs at launch, but will be initially shipped without win32 app support, and to fill the void, Microsoft is planning to push its new Cloud PC app streaming service.

This new service ‘puts a version of Windows in the cloud and allows users to install apps to it so that they can be streamed to any device. This will allow PCs with limited storage or performance capabilities to run heavy applications without it degrading local PC performance.' The Cloud PC service will reportedly be offered to both Windows 10 and Windows 10X users. The report says that the service syncs with your Microsoft 365 subscription. In the future, once this service is available, all installed apps through Cloud PC will show up in the Start Menu as if they were natively installed. This will essentially work in a similar manner as the Windows Virtual Desktop. Windows 10X is expected to get local win32 app support sometime in 2022.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 10, Windows 10 Update, Android app, Windows 10X, Cloud PC, App streaming
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet

Related Stories

Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  6. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com