Microsoft Announces Windows 10 April 2018 Update Release Date

 
28 April 2018
Microsoft Announces Windows 10 April 2018 Update Release Date

Microsoft on Friday announced a new update for Windows 10 aimed at providing users more time to create, play, and work. This update will be available for download on April 30 and will roll out to Windows 10 PCs worldwide on May 8. It was previously called the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update.

The April update will have Timeline feature to help users go back in time - up to 30 days - to find their stuff.

"Users can even find what they were doing while using Microsoft Edge or Office 365 on iOS or Android device's when they return to their Windows 10 PC," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group, said in a blog post.

The Focus Assist feature will help get things done without distractions, like social media or other notifications.

"When you finish, you receive a summary of what came through, whether notifications, emails or updates, while you were heads down. If you're waiting on a specific call or email, choose people who you want to break through," Mehdi wrote.

The improved Dictation feature makes it easier than ever for users to take a note, or write a paper, with just their voice.

The April update will also bring new features and improvements to Microsoft Edge - including mute-a-tab, full-screen reading, clutter-free printing, grammar tools and autofill on web forms.

"You can now click the audio icon to mute and unmute a tab that is playing sound. Books, PDFs and Reading View pages can go full-screen for a distraction-free reading experience," the post added.

Microsoft also announced new management capabilities and updates in Microsoft 365 to help simplify IT management for the modern workplace.

Some new updates include solutions for first-line workers, streamlined device management with lower costs, integrated administration experience, and built-in compliance.

Each of these new capabilities will allow IT to simplify their modern workplace and empower end users, while enabling them to protect and secure corporate assets.

Driven by consistent growth in its Office and cloud solutions, Microsoft has posted revenue of $26.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1.79 lakh crores) and net income of $7.4 billion (roughly Rs. 49,300 crores) in its third quarter that ended on March 31.

