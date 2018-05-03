Windows 10 April 2018 Update, the latest one for users on Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system, just dropped earlier this week for 700 million users and a lot of them have already installed it on their systems. But, it seems, issues have arisen for many. These issues, from what reports suggest, comprise mostly of frozen screens while using certain apps, and driver errors. Microsoft has promised a fix for this, expected in the next monthly update arriving on May 8 when a wider rollout of the April 2018 Update will be sent through Windows Update.

As per complaints by several Reddit users, spotted by ZDNet, one of the most common screen freeze issues occur while using Google Chrome. Users have also reported similar issues while on apps including Firefox, Office, and Visual Studio Code. Acknowledging the issues, Microsoft's Jess Can said, "Microsoft is aware that some devices running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update (version 1803) may hang or freeze when using certain apps, such as 'Hey Cortana' or Chrome... Microsoft is working on a solution with the goal of including it in the next regular monthly update, currently targeted for a release date of May 8, 2018."

As for solutions to the problem, Microsoft suggests simultaneously pressing the Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B. This would work on a laptop/ desktop computer. For tablets, users can simultaneously press both the volume up and volume down buttons, three times within 2 seconds. Interestingly, Microsoft seems to have extensive hacks figured out for the issues. "If Windows is responsive, a short beep will sound and the screen will blink or dim while Windows attempts to refresh the screen," said the forum page.

German publication WindowsUnited has listed several bugs and issues that early adopters of the update have faced. These include non-functioning microphone, delay in mouse reaction time, missing context menu, issues with Microsoft Edge, and others.