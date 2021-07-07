Technology News
loading

Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability

The security flaw has affected all Windows versions.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2021 14:17 IST
Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Maurício Mascaro

Windows users are highly recommended to update their machines with the latest security patch

Highlights
  • Microsoft has released security updates to patch “PrintNightmare” issue
  • The vulnerability was discovered last week within Windows Print Spooler
  • Windows 7 and later versions have received security updates

Microsoft has released security updates for Windows users to patch a security flaw impacting the Windows Print Spooler service. The vulnerability called “PrintNightmare,” that was discovered last week, allows attackers to remotely execute malicious code with system privileges and install programs, make changes in the existing programs, and create new accounts with full user rights. Microsoft has brought the emergency patch for all major Windows versions — starting from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Windows Server users have also been provided with specific security updates to fix the critical flaw.

The list of Windows versions that have received the security updates to patch the PrintNightmare vulnerability comprises Windows Server 2004, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 7, Windows RT 8.1, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. Microsoft said that the updates contain protections for the issue that has been recorded as CVE-2021-34527.

Since the Windows Print Spooler service exists on all Windows versions, the vulnerability has impacted all Windows machines. However, the security updates list is currently limited to a few versions initially. Microsoft said that it would update the remaining Windows versions soon.

Meanwhile, users on a Windows machine that is yet to receive the security fix are recommended to manually disable the Print Spooler service or disable inbound remote printing. The Print Spooler can be disabled by passing the “Stop-Service -Name Spooler -Force” and “Set-Service -Name Spooler -StartupType Disabled” commands through PowerShell.

Inbound remote printing, on the other hand, can be disabled by going to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Printers and switching off the Allow Print Spooler to accept client connections option. You need to restart the Print Spooler service for the change to take effect.

The PrintNightmare flaw was reported by researchers at Chinese cybersecurity firm Sangfor Technologies last week. It is known as a remote code execution vulnerability that could be exploited to run arbitrary malicious code with system privileges. The flaw exists when the Windows Print Spooler service improperly performs privileged file operations, Microsoft explained.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows Update, Windows PrintNightmare, PrintNightmare, Windows Print Spooler, Microsoft, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Security Update, Windows
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers

Related Stories

Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  6. Redmi K40 Ultra May Be in the Works to Rival OnePlus Nord 2
  7. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Leaked Again
  9. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy A12s Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  2. BSNL Introduces Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Data Restriction; Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 Plans Also Revised
  3. Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability
  4. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers
  5. Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched
  6. Samsung Launches Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 Soundbar Lineup in India: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A20s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  8. Weibo Chairman, State Firm Said to Plan Taking China's Twitter Private
  9. Samsung Electronics Rides Strong Chip Prices and Demand to Flag 53 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit, Tops Estimates
  10. Ether and Ramayana? Coinbase India Head Explains Unique Connection Between Ethereum and Hindu Mythology
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com