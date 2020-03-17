Technology News
loading

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Is Now Running on 1 Billion Active Devices

Windows 10 powers over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 17 March 2020 16:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft’s Windows 10 Is Now Running on 1 Billion Active Devices

One billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries

Highlights
  • Windows 10 now powers 1 billion active devices
  • Microsoft announced this news via a blog post
  • One in every seven people on the planet uses Windows 10

Microsoft has announced that 1 billion monthly active devices are now running Windows 10. The company has revealed that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. To put things in perspective, Windows 10 operating system powers over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers. In addition to this, Microsoft has also announced that its Windows Insider Program now has over 17.8 million testers, with members in every country of the world.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, one in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10. Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices, Microsoft says, “We are humbled that customers are choosing and loving Windows 10, and there has never been a more important time for a secure, reliable platform that can empower people to create, educate and communicate wherever they are.” He also added, “Today we're delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. We couldn't be more grateful to our customers, partners and employees for helping us get here.”

Windows 10 is not only just an operating system for computers and laptops as the software also powers Mixed Reality and HoloLens, the entire Xbox family of consoles including the Xbox Series X, along with devices like the Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Hub 2S. The blog post also mentions that the company is working on the Surface Neo, a new and upcoming dual-screen device which will be running Windows 10X.

To recall, Windows 10 was launched back in 2015, and the company had then aimed for 1 billion devices running the operating system within a few years. Microsoft has achieved the 1 billion active Windows 10 devices milestone just two months after the company ended support for Windows 7.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows Insider Program, PC, Laptops, Xbox
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Microsoft to Hold Office 365 Event on March 30 to Introduce ‘Life’ Subscription, Password Manager: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Is Now Running on 1 Billion Active Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. TikTok Told Moderators to Suppress Videos by Ugly or Poor Users
  3. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  5. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Sale 'Out of Stock' in a Jiffy, Next Sale Revealed
  7. Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals
  8. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  9. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  10. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Removing Fake Coronavirus Videos From YouTube: Pichai
  2. Coronavirus Panic Worse Than Virus Itself, Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Workers
  3. Apple May Launch New a iPad Pro Model Soon, Regulatory Filing Tips
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report
  5. Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game, Called ‘Choppas’
  6. Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  7. Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances
  8. Realme Days Sale 2020 Starts March 19, Includes Discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  9. Amazon Apple Days Sale Now Live: iPhone XS Discount, Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11, and More Deals
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.