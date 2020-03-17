Microsoft’s Windows 10 Is Now Running on 1 Billion Active Devices

Microsoft has announced that 1 billion monthly active devices are now running Windows 10. The company has revealed that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. To put things in perspective, Windows 10 operating system powers over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers. In addition to this, Microsoft has also announced that its Windows Insider Program now has over 17.8 million testers, with members in every country of the world.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, one in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10. Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices, Microsoft says, “We are humbled that customers are choosing and loving Windows 10, and there has never been a more important time for a secure, reliable platform that can empower people to create, educate and communicate wherever they are.” He also added, “Today we're delighted to announce that over one billion people have chosen Windows 10 across 200 countries resulting in more than one billion active Windows 10 devices. We couldn't be more grateful to our customers, partners and employees for helping us get here.”

Windows 10 is not only just an operating system for computers and laptops as the software also powers Mixed Reality and HoloLens, the entire Xbox family of consoles including the Xbox Series X, along with devices like the Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Hub 2S. The blog post also mentions that the company is working on the Surface Neo, a new and upcoming dual-screen device which will be running Windows 10X.

To recall, Windows 10 was launched back in 2015, and the company had then aimed for 1 billion devices running the operating system within a few years. Microsoft has achieved the 1 billion active Windows 10 devices milestone just two months after the company ended support for Windows 7.