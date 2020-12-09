Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty Themed Models Coming Next Month

Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty-Themed Models Coming Next Month

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version’s pricing starts at Rs. 14,490 in India and will come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 December 2020 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty-Themed Models Coming Next Month

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD offers read speeds of up to 7,000MBps (1TB model).

Highlights
  • WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card is priced starting at Rs. 30,990
  • New WD Black range SSDs are available across offline, online channels
  • WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities

Western Digital has unveiled a series of PC storage solutions under the WD Black range. These include the WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD with top-tier read and write speeds and the WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that it will be introducing three new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War-themed SSDs next month. This includes the WD Black Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSSD, P10 Game Drive, and P50 Game Drive SSD.

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD price in India, features

The new WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version is priced starting at Rs. 14,490 in India. It will come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. The company says that it is already available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India.

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD integrates PCIe Gen4 technology and offers fast read and write speeds of up to 5,300MBps (1TB model). It is built with the WD Black G2 controller and is optimised for top-tier and high-intensive gaming. It can reduce game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor, thanks to its brand new cache technology.

The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD delivers improved low queue-depth performance and comes with an optional RGB-enabled (only for Windows devices) heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling.

WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card price in India, features

The new WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card is priced starting at Rs. 30,990 in India and is also available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India. The card comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

It is touted to be a fully bootable plug-and-play add-in card powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology. The WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card offers read speeds up to 6,500MBps and write speeds up to 4,100MBps (2TB and 4TB models). Other features include customisable RGB lighting on Windows and integrated heatsink for thermal throttling.

WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, P50 Game Drive SSD price in India, features

Western Digital has also introduced a range of portable gaming drives including WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, and P50 Game Drive SSD. The last model offers read speeds of up to 2,000MBps and up to 2TB of storage. It is designed with a SuperSpeed USB (20GBps) interface to be fully compatible with new gaming components released with the same connectivity.

WD Black P10 Game Drive external HDD enhances your PC performance by offering capacities of up to 5TB. It has an on-the-go form factor and there is a WD Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox model as well that is built specifically for gamers looking to expand storage on their Xbox. It comes in capacities of up to 5TB to save up to 125 games (based on the average that one game takes up 36GB of storage).

WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, and P50 Game Drive SSD are also available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Western Digital, WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD, WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD Add In Card, WD Black P10 Game Drive, WD Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox, WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi

Related Stories

Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty-Themed Models Coming Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  3. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  4. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  7. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  9. Micromax In 1b Review
  10. Spider-Man 3 Will Link Into Every Spider-Man Film, It Seems
#Latest Stories
  1. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  2. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not
  4. Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, AN1500 SSDs Launched in India, Call of Duty-Themed Models Coming Next Month
  5. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Won’t Get MIUI 12 Update: Xiaomi
  6. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Halo Infinite to Release in Autumn 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X
  8. Apple, Cloudflare Develop a New Internet Standard That Aims to Protect User Privacy
  9. Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo Push Back Against EU Rules on Illegal Online Content
  10. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com