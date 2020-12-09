Western Digital has unveiled a series of PC storage solutions under the WD Black range. These include the WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD with top-tier read and write speeds and the WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that it will be introducing three new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War-themed SSDs next month. This includes the WD Black Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSSD, P10 Game Drive, and P50 Game Drive SSD.

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD price in India, features

The new WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version is priced starting at Rs. 14,490 in India. It will come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. The company says that it is already available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India.

WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD integrates PCIe Gen4 technology and offers fast read and write speeds of up to 5,300MBps (1TB model). It is built with the WD Black G2 controller and is optimised for top-tier and high-intensive gaming. It can reduce game load times and transfers files faster than its predecessor, thanks to its brand new cache technology.

The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD delivers improved low queue-depth performance and comes with an optional RGB-enabled (only for Windows devices) heatsink model that cuts down on thermal throttling.

WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card price in India, features

The new WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card is priced starting at Rs. 30,990 in India and is also available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India. The card comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

It is touted to be a fully bootable plug-and-play add-in card powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology. The WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD add-in card offers read speeds up to 6,500MBps and write speeds up to 4,100MBps (2TB and 4TB models). Other features include customisable RGB lighting on Windows and integrated heatsink for thermal throttling.

WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, P50 Game Drive SSD price in India, features

Western Digital has also introduced a range of portable gaming drives including WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, and P50 Game Drive SSD. The last model offers read speeds of up to 2,000MBps and up to 2TB of storage. It is designed with a SuperSpeed USB (20GBps) interface to be fully compatible with new gaming components released with the same connectivity.

WD Black P10 Game Drive external HDD enhances your PC performance by offering capacities of up to 5TB. It has an on-the-go form factor and there is a WD Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox model as well that is built specifically for gamers looking to expand storage on their Xbox. It comes in capacities of up to 5TB to save up to 125 games (based on the average that one game takes up 36GB of storage).

WD Black P10 Game Drive, P10 Game Drive for Xbox, and P50 Game Drive SSD are also available across leading IT retailers and e-tailers in India.

