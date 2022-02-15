Western Digital launched the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India on Tuesday. The company's latest SSD is aimed at gamers, and touted to provide quick load times, smoother streaming, and reduced in-game stutter in intensive games. WD Black SN770 offers read speeds up to 5.1GBps on the high-end storage models, along with thermal management and improved power efficiency, according to the company. The new WD Black SN770 SSD comes with support for PCIe Gen4 systems, along with backwards compatibility for PCIe Gen3 systems.

Western Digital WD Black SN770 price in India, availability

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available in four storage options — 250GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 250GB WD Black SN770 model is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 4,749, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 6,789 and the 1TB model is listed at Rs. 12,709. Western Digital is yet to reveal the pricing for the 2TB storage variant of the WD Black SN770, which is yet to be listed on Amazon.

The new WD Black SN770 will also be available via select retailers, including Prime ABGB, themvp.in, PC Studio, Kryptonite Microsystems and M D Computers, according to the company.

Western Digital also recently launched the WD Blue SN570 (Review) which is positioned as a more affordable mass-market model while the Black series targets enthusiasts who want top-end performance

Western Digital WD Black SN770 specifications

The new WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is built to succeed the previous generation - WD Black SN570 (Review) - that was launched in 2019. The new NVMe SSD launched by the company offers peak read speeds of up to 5150MBps and write speeds of up to 4900MBps via the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, according to the company's website. Gamers who are using PCIe Gen3 systems will be able to use these drives, as they offer backwards compatibility, albeit at slower speeds.

According to the company, the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is aimed at gamers for smoother game streaming, and reduced in-game stutter, when users on modern motherboards with PCIe Gen4 compatibility. Western Digital also says that the drive offers 20 percent increased power efficiency over its previous generation of internal NVMe SSDs, the WD Black SN570, along with consistent performance due to improved thermal management.

