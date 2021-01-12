Technology News
  Western Digital Launches SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, My Passport SSDs With Up to 4TB Storage

Western Digital Launches SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, My Passport SSDs With Up to 4TB Storage

My Passport SSD 4TB will retail for $679.99 (roughly Rs. 49,800).

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 12 January 2021 14:43 IST
Western Digital Launches SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, My Passport SSDs With Up to 4TB Storage

Photo Credit: Western Digital

The 4TB variant of the WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD is priced at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 55,000)

Highlights
  • The WD SSDs will be available for purchase later in this quarter
  • The new SSDs have up to 4TB space and a five-year warranty
  • The new drives are launched to keep up with high-quality content demands

Western Digital has launched four portable NVMe SSDs that will come with up to 4TB storage space, or double of company's existing SSD lineup that offers a maximum storage capacity of 2TB. The refreshed 2021 lineup includes SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD, and My Passport SSD. Western Digital says the new storage drives will be available for purchase “later this calendar quarter”.

The 4TB storage variants of SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD, and My Passport SSD, introduced by Western Digital, will be available at select retailers and the Western Digital Store when they go on sale sometime during the current quarter. The exact dates have not been announced.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 4TB variant is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000). It has read and write speeds of up to 2000MBps.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 4TB variant is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 51,300). It has read speeds of up to 1050MBps and write speeds of up to 1000MBps. The SSD has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD

The 4TB variant of the WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD is priced at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 55,000). Built for gamers, it offers read and write speeds of up to 2000MBps and is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. On purchase of this product, you are eligible for a free PC game download.

My Passport SSD from WD

My Passport SSD 4TB is priced at $679.99 (Rs. 49,800). It offers read and write speeds of up to 1050MBps and 1000MBps, respectively. It has password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your data safe.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Western Digital, WD, SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB price, SanDisk Extreme Portable, SanDisk Extreme Portable 4TB price, WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD, WD Black P50 Game Drive 4TB price, WD My Passport, WD My Passport 4TB price
LG Rollable Display Smartphone Teased at CES 2021 Virtual Event


