Western Digital My Passport SSD Refresh With Storage Capacities Up to 2TB Launched in India

Western Digital My Passport SSD is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 October 2020 17:57 IST
As per Western Digital, this is the fastest My Passport drive to date.

Highlights
  • Western Digital My Passport SSD has read speeds up to 1050MBps
  • It has a password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption
  • Western Digital My Passport SSD is shock and vibration resistant

Western Digital has introduced the latest version of its compact portable solid state drive - the My Passport SSD - with read speeds up to 1050MBps. The latest product by Western Digital has a durable metal design and is powered by Nvme technology. My Passport SSD is available in capacities up to 2TB, and is aimed at everyday creators looking to enhance their productivity. It is shock and vibration resistant, has a password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and is compatible with Mac and PCs.

Western Digital My Passport SSD price, availability

The new My Passport SSD by Western Digital is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. The product is offered in a range of colours including Grey, Blue, and Gold. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon, and is being offered at a lower price as part of the on-going Amazon Great India Festival. During this period, the My Passport SSD is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 500GB base variant, Rs. 12,999 for the 1TB variant, and at Rs. 24,999 for the 2TB variant, till October 30.

Starting November 13, the My Passport SSD will be available in retail shops as well. The 500GB variant will be priced at Rs. 8,999, the 1TB variant at Rs. 15,999, and the 2TB variant at Rs. 28,999. The My Passport SSD has a five-year limited warranty.

Western Digital My Passport SSD specifications

Western Digital's new My Passport SSD delivers sequential read speeds of up to 1050MBps and sequential write speeds of up to 1000MBps. It has a password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption which can help protect content. As per Western Digital, it is the fastest My Passport drive to date.

It has a USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology, with a USB Type-C cable and USB Type-A adapter. The new Passport SSD is ready to use out of the box and is compatible with both macOS (v10.13 and above) and Windows (v8.1 and above). It has a durable metal design and is portable. As per the company, creators will be able to move and edit content nearly twice as fast with this product, as compared to the previous version.

