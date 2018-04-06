Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Western Digital Launches Black 3D NVMe Gaming SSD With Up to 3200MBps Read Speeds

 
06 April 2018
Storage solutions major Western Digital has introduced a high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) for PCs and gaming featuring the company's own architecture and controller. The Black 3D NVMe SSD drive aims to accelerate data for PC applications, enabling users to access, engage and capture high-resolution video, audio and gaming content. It offers read speeds up to 3400MBps and write speeds up to 2800MBps

The NVMe architecture and controller is supposed to integrate with the Western Digital 3D NAND to maximise performance with advanced power management, durability and endurance for a range of applications.

"With our new architecture and controller, the Western Digital Black SSD integrates our 3D NAND technology with the NVMe interface to enable new levels of performance," Mark Grace, Senior Vice President, Devices Business Unit, Western Digital, said in a statement on Friday.

"Whether it's a new gaming rig or a video-editing workstation, our innovative NVMe drives will power many existing and future environments that enable data to thrive," he added.

The SSD is currently available in the US in capacities of 250GB, 500GB and 1TB, priced at $120 (roughly Rs. 7,800), $230 (roughly Rs. 15,000), and $450 (roughly Rs. 29,300). They come with a five-year warranty.

The new drives will be available at select Western Digital retailers and resellers globally by late April.

Further reading: PC Laptops, Gaming, WD, Western Digital, SSD
