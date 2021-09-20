Technology News
Western Digital Elements SE SSD With Write Speeds of Up to 400MBps Launched

Western Digital Elements SE SSD price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 480GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 September 2021 16:08 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Western Digital

Western Digital Elements SE SSD comes in 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants

Highlights
  • Western Digital Elements SE comes with a 3-year limited warranty
  • It features drop resistance for up to 2 metres
  • Western Digital Elements SE is claimed to be 3 times faster than an HDD

Western Digital Elements SE external solid-state drive (SSD) has just been launched. The new portable SSD comes with a pocket-sized design. The Western Digital Elements SE features write speeds up to 400MBps and with up to 2TB storage capacity. The Elements SE SSD is claimed to have speeds three times faster than an equivalent hard disk drive (HDD). The new SSD is also compatible with Mac and Windows PCs. The Western Digital Elements SE SSD comes with USB 3.0 connectivity.

Western Digital Elements SE price in India, availability

The Western Digital Elements SE external SSD is available in three storage options, priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 480GB variant, Rs. 9,999 for the 1TB variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the 2TB variant. The external SSD comes in a single Black colour option.

The external SSD is available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and other online and offline stores, the company said in a press release. The Elements SE portable SSD by Western Digital is offered with a 3-year limited warranty.

Western Digital Elements SE specifications

The newly launched pocket-sized Western Digital Elements SE SSD comes with write speeds of up to 400MBps. This is said to be three times as fast as a comparable HDD. Western Digital also mentions that the portable SSD has a compact design and is drop resistant up to 2 metres. It comes with USB 3.0 connectivity and is compatible with Windows 10 and macOS Big Sur, Catalina, and Mojave.

Western Digital Elements SE SSD measures 64.5x64.5x8.72mm. It also comes with a plug-and-play feature that is said to seamless connect the portable SSD to any computer without having to install any additional software. In the box, users will get a USB 3.0 cable.

Comments

Further reading: Western Digital, Western Digital Elements SE, Western Digital Elements SE Price in India, Western Digital Elements SE Availability
Satvik Khare
Apple’s App Store, Google Play Delisted Over 8 Lakh Apps Over Lack of Privacy Policy, Other Factors: Report

