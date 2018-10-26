US-based computer hardware maker Western Digital on Thursday announced the launch of its latest Ultrastar DC HC620 host-managed SMR HDD which boasts of a 15TB storage capacity. This latest 15TB HDD joins the ranks of WD's current 14TB SMR HDD lineup with a 1TB increase in the same 3.5mm form factor. This is the biggest capacity hard drive available in the commercial market majorly targeted towards 24x7 video surveillance and other tasks that require high amounts of storage as well as fast read and write speeds. Western Digital has also announced the launch of its 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card in the Indian market.

Western Digital 15TB SMR HDD specifications

Much like the previously available 14TB SMR HDDs, the newer 15TB model offers the same rotational speed of 7200RPM and average latency of 4.16ms. The SATA variant has a maximum interface transfer rate of 600MBps, while the SAS models get a maximum rate of 1200MBps. Apart from size, the new 15TB HDD offers an additional 60TB per 4U of rack space increase from the previous 14TB capacity drives. Data buffer is set at 512MB. Pricing and availability have not been revealed yet.

SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card price in India, specifications

The SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD has been priced at Rs. 22,000 in the Indian market. Announced at India Mobile Congress 2018 on Thursday, the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-1 card has a storage capacity of 400GB, and comes with maximum read speeds of up to 160MBps and maximum write speeds of up to 90MBps. Western Digital has employed its proprietary 3D NAND technology with an aim to deliver faster transfer speeds.

Additionally, this premium microSD card is based on the Application Performance Class 2 (A2) - targeted towards smartphone users - allowing the card to launch and load apps faster. The microSD card was first showcased at MWC 2018 back in March this year.

The SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card offers a solid build and is shockproof, waterproof, temperature-proof, and X-ray proof, as per the company's claims. The card is being advertised as one that supports 4K HDR mobile video recording.

At the India announcement, Western Digital also launched the iNAND MC EU321 flash drive for mobile manufacturers that incorporates 96-layer 3D NAND technology to aid in heavy processes such as 4K video, slow motion video, high-res photography, augmented reality, virtual reality, and AI.