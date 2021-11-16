Technology News
  ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G Sync Support Launched in India

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor is priced at Rs. 50,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 November 2021 17:24 IST
ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Nvidia G-Sync Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gets a 27-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS LED display

Highlights
  • ViewSonic Elite XG270Q has 1ms of response time
  • It has a viewing angle of 178-degrees, horizontally and vertically
  • ViewSonic Elite XG270Q also has HDR400 support

ViewSonic on Tuesday launched the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor in India. It sports a 27-inch quad-HD IPS LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms of response time, and a blue light filter. The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q also has Nvidia G-Sync compatible drivers and gets HDR400 support. The newly launched gaming monitor also has a hook for mounting headphones and comes with a special anchor to route the mouse wire. ViewSonic Elite XG270Q has a viewing angle of 178-degrees horizontally and vertically.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q price in India

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q is priced at Rs. 50,999. However, it is listed on Amazon for Rs. 49,775. The ViewSonic gaming monitor is available in a sole Black colour option but it gets RGB accent and ambient lighting. The e-commerce giant is offering the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor at an EMI starting at Rs. 2,343.

ViewSonic Elite XG270Q specifications, features

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q gaming monitor features a 27-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS LED bezel-less display with 16.7 million colours, a 165Hz refresh rate, 95 percent DCI - P3 colour gamut, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. The gaming monitor also has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility as well as HDR400 support. The ViewSonic monitor has a 178-degrees viewing angle, horizontally and vertically.

Connectivity options on the ViewSonic Elite XG270Q include a 3.5mm headphone jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a display port, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-B port. Players can hang their headphones on the dedicated mount. It also has a special anchor for routing the mouse wire. It has a 100x100mm VESA mount that tilt, swivel, pivot, and can be adjusted for height.

The ViewSonic Elite XG270Q measures 614x571.6x265mm and weighs 7.9 kilograms with the stand. Without it, the gaming monitor measures 614x370x68mm and weighs 4.6 kilograms.

Satvik Khare
Fortnite Row: Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Blasts Apple, Google; Calls for Single App Store

