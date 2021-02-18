Technology News
Vaio Z (2021) With Carbon Fibre Build, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched

Vaio Z (2021) price starts at $3,579 (roughly Rs. 2,59,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2021 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Vaio

Vaio Z (2021) is claimed to offer “exceptional toughness” through its carbon fibre build

Highlights
  • Vaio Z (2021) is available for pre-orders in the US
  • The laptop comes with up to 32GB of RAM
  • Vaio Z (2021) is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life

Vaio Z (2021) has been introduced as the latest flagship laptop from Japan-based Vaio Corporation. The laptop comes with a contoured carbon fibre build that is touted to bring “exceptional toughness” — along with a lightweight design. The Vaio Z (2021) also features 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop flaunts a 14-inch display that has 4K resolution. In addition to the regular model, the company has brought the Vaio Z (2021) Signature Edition that offers a carbon fibre texture. The Vaio lineup got its Z-series flagship model in 2016.

Vaio Z (2021) price

Vaio Z (2021) price starts at $3,579 (roughly Rs. 2,59,900) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The laptop is priced at $3,779 (roughly Rs. 2,74,400) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant, $3,979 (roughly Rs. 2,88,900) for the 16GB RAM and 2TB storage variant, and $4,179 (roughly Rs. 3,03,400) for the top-of-the-line 32GB RAM and 2TB storage variant.

The Vaio Z (2021) is currently available for pre-orders in the US. Details about the India launch of the Vaio Z (2021) are yet to be revealed.

Vaio Z (2021) specifications

The Vaio Z (2021) runs on Windows 10 Pro and features a 14-inch Ultra-HD 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with HDR support. The display is attached to a lid that can open up to 180 degrees. Users can also rotate the screen once opened by pressing the Fn + 2 key. Further, Vaio claims that the display of the Vaio Z (2021) can be opened and closed with one hand — without touching its palm rest.

Under the hood, the Vaio Z (2021) has an Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The laptop also comes with up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The company has also used its proprietary Vaio TruePerformance technology that is claimed to boost CPU power limits alongside controlling heat emission.

The Vaio Z (2021) comes with Windows Hello facial recognition technology for easy sign-in. It also includes a fingerprint sensor to let users login without entering a password.

Vaio has provided Dolby Audio sound on the Vaio Z (2021) along with stereo speakers. The machine also has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of input, the Vaio Z (2021) features an inclined backlit keyboard along with a 1.5mm key pitch stroke as well as a multi-touch supporting touchpad. There is also a built-in webcam with a physical camera shutter.

The Vaio Z (2021) includes a battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. The battery supports up to 65W fast charging through the bundled AC adapter. Moreover, the laptop is claimed to weigh around one kilogram.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vaio Z (2021) Laptop

Vaio Z (2021) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2160 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Professional
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.05 kg
Comments

