Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 laptops have been launched in India as the company marks its comeback in India. Both the laptops come with full-HD IPS displays and are bundled with Microsoft Office 365. The Windows 10 Home-based laptops also feature top-firing speakers, along with Dolby Audio and Smart Amplifier. Vaio SE14 in the series is already on sale in markets including Malaysia. Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company, that also sells Avita notebooks, has brought the Vaio brand back to the Indian market under a licensed agreement with Japan-headquartered Vaio Corporation. Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart.

Vaio E15, Vaio SE14 price in India

Vaio E15 price in India starts at Rs. 66,990, and the laptop comes in Ink Black and Tin Silver colour options. Vaio SE14, on the other hand, carries a starting price of Rs. 84,690 and features Dark Gray and Red Cooper colours. Both laptops will go on sale through Flipkart and are currently available for pre-orders.

Nexstgo has plans to expand the initial lineup in India by adding new models later this year. These models will include the Vaio FE14, Vaio SX14, and Vaio E14 as well as some new configurations of the existing Vaio SE14.

Vaio E15 specifications

Vaio E15 brings the Vaio E series back to the Indian market that was initially introduced by Sony. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with narrow bezels and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 or AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor, along with Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The laptop also comes with DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two USB 3.0 ports, Micro-HDMI, and a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 charging support. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard and dual speakers. It measures 358.7x239.2x19.9mm and weighs 1.77 kilograms.

Vaio SE14 specifications

Vaio SE14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare coating. It also includes an island-style keyboard with an optional backlit support along with spill resistance. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD. It offers a four-speaker design, with two top-firing speakers and two down-firing speakers.

Vaio SE14 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display

In terms of design, Vaio SE14 comes with an Ergo Lift hinge that raises the laptop when opened to provide an ideal typing angle. The laptop comes with two USB Type-C and USB 3.0 ports as well as an HDMI port. It comes with a battery that is touted to deliver up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge and supports quick charging (70 percent of battery recharge under one hour). The laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor and includes Windows Hello support for biometric authentication.

Vaio SE15 measures 324.4x229.6x19.55mm and weighs 1.35 kilograms.

