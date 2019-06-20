Technology News
loading

UK Man Becomes First Convicted in Britain of Making 3D-Printed Gun

Components for the weapon were discovered during a drugs raid on a home in central London in October 2017.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
UK Man Becomes First Convicted in Britain of Making 3D-Printed Gun

A 26-year-old man has become the first person in Britain to be convicted of making a firearm with a 3D printer that was capable of firing a lethal shot, police said on Wednesday.

Components for the weapon were discovered during a drugs raid on a home in central London in October 2017.

Tendai Muswere, who pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday to manufacturing a firearm, told detectives he was printing the 3D gun for a university project but officers found he had searched the internet to watch videos on how to make a weapon that could fire live ammunition.

Police said in a statement they believed it was the first British conviction relating to a gun made using a 3D printer.

"Muswere claimed that he was printing the firearms for a 'dystopian' university film project but he has not explained why he included the component parts necessary to make a lethal barrelled weapon," said acting Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts.

He added: "We know that Muswere was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 3D Printing
Twitter Removes Precise Location Tagging in Tweets as No-One Uses It
Sailing Among the Stars: How Photons Could Revolutionise Space Flight
Honor Smartphones
UK Man Becomes First Convicted in Britain of Making 3D-Printed Gun
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  2. Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  5. Asus ZenFone 6 Passes Flip Camera Durability Test With Flying Colours
  6. Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7
  7. Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs, Wi-Fi Launched
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Explorer Programme Teased by Xiaomi for India
  9. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  10. Ant Audio Treble 900 Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.