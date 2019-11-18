Technology News
loading

Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday

It is likely that Apple CEO Tim Cook would accompany Trump to the plant.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday

Donald Trump reportedly wants to send a message to global companies with his visit

Highlights
  • The White House has confirmed Trump's visit to Mac Pro plant in Texas
  • Apple's latest generation Mac Pro is being manufactured in Austin
  • Manufacturing of Mac Pro in the US is owed to federal product exclusion

In order to send a message to companies in the US to bring back manufacturing home and create more jobs, US President Donald Trump will visit Apple's Mac Pro plant in Texas on Wednesday, The White House has confirmed.

As part of its commitment to US economic growth, Apple in September confirmed that its newly redesigned Mac Pro will be manufactured in Austin, Texas. The latest generation Mac Pro will be produced at the same facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

According to a CNBC report on Sunday, the White House confirmed the visit is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

It is likely that Apple CEO Cook would accompany Trump at the plant.

Apple has asked for more exemptions on tariffs on Chinese-made Apple Watches, iPods, iPhone components and other consumer products from the US government. The new tariffs took effect in September as part of the US-China trade war.

Trump originally said the iPhone maker would not get any relief for Mac Pro components but 10 waivers ended up being approved in September. However, at the end of September, the remaining requests for Mac Pro waivers were denied.

The new Mac Pro will include components designed, developed and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies for distribution to US customers.

"The US manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components. The value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than in Apple's previous-generation Mac Pro," Apple said in a recent statement.

Apple's domestic investment supports 450,000 jobs at US suppliers.

"We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That's why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we're going to continue growing here," said Cook.

Trump has met Cook on couple of occasions in recent times.

In August, he praised Cook for "making a good case" that tariffs on China will help Samsung gain more as it is based in South Korea and does not need to pay any tariffs.

"I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs. And one of the things, and he made a good case, is that Samsung is their number-one competitor, and Samsung is not paying tariffs because they're based in South Korea," Trump told the media at a New Jersey airport.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Donald Trump, Trump
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to Merge With Line App Operator
Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
Honor Smartphones
Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  4. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  5. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  8. Realme 5s Launch, MIUI 11 Updates, New WhatsApp Features, and More News
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant [Update]
  10. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
  2. Trump to Visit Apple's Mac Pro Plant in Texas on Wednesday
  3. Realme X2 Pro Bookings Now Live via 'Blind Order' Sale: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to Merge With Line App Operator
  5. Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look
  7. Former Apple Chip Executives Found Company to Take on Intel, AMD
  8. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  9. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
  10. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.