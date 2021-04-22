Technology News
TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Home Mesh Router System With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Launched

TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Wi-Fi 6 home mesh router system carries a price tag of $279.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2021 16:58 IST
TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) Home Mesh Router System With Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Launched

Photo Credit: TP-Link

TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) offers a dedicated 5GHz band to “backhaul” Deco units

Highlights
  • TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) is currently limited to the US market
  • The new mesh Wi-Fi router system can offer up to 3,600Mbps speeds
  • TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) is designed as an upgrade to Deco X60

TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) home mesh router system has been launched with tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. The new router system comes as an upgrade to the existing TP-Link Deco X60 that was introduced last year. Unlike the earlier model that had integrated 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, the Deco X68 mesh system offers an additional 5GHz band to work as a “strong backhaul” between Deco units. The TP-Link Deco X68 is claimed to deliver up to 3,600Mbps speeds and allow Internet connectivity for up to 150 devices.

The TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) mesh Wi-Fi router system carries a price tag of $279.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It will be available for purchase in the US through Amazon soon. However, details about the India pricing and availability of the TP-Link Deco X68 have not been revealed.

The TP-Link Deco X68 (AX3600) mesh Wi-Fi router system comes with tri-band support and delivers Wi-Fi 6 coverage on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. With two Deco units, the mesh system can offer connectivity up to 5,500 square feet. Users can, however, extend the coverage up to 7,000 square feet by using three Deco units.

TP-Link has provided its artificial intelligence-driven mesh technology that is touted to intelligently learn the network environment to provide ideal Wi-Fi connectivity to all the devices at your home. It also comes with HomeShield security services that are claimed to help protect connected devices.

The Deco X68 mesh system supports OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies to offer Wi-Fi connectivity in dense environments.

In terms of speed, TP-Link claims that the new mesh system is capable of delivering up to 3,600Mbps. This is identical to what you could get on the Deco X60. But the new model has the dedicated 5GHz band that helps eliminate weak signal areas by working as the backhaul between Deco units. Each Deco unit also comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU.

Just like earlier TP-Link Deco mesh systems, the Deco X68 can be set up on a home Wi-Fi network using the company's proprietary app. The system is also designed to work with existing Deco models to form an even wider mesh network.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
