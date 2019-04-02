Technology News

TP-Link Deco M4 Promises Larger Coverage at an Affordable Price Point

, 02 April 2019
Photo Credit: TP-Link

TP-Link Deco M4 comes with three satellite units

Highlights

  • TP-Link Deco M4 is low on price, high on coverage area
  • Deco M4 comes with three satellite units
  • TP-Link Deco M4 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

Using a single wireless router is going out of fashion. If you have a large house, you've probably faced Wi-Fi coverage issues a number of times. Mesh routers can help you cover a large area while offering a number of value-added features. With mesh routers becoming more affordable by the day, it makes sense to invest in a mesh-based Wi-Fi system these days. TP-Link, known for its affordable wireless products, is expanding its Deco lineup of mesh routers with another affordable mesh router system - the TP-Link Deco M4.

The new TP-Link Deco M4 promises to cover an area of up to 5,500 square feet at an affordable price point of $180 (roughly Rs. 12,400). It comes with three mesh-based router units in a cylindrical design. You can add more units in case you have a much larger house or office to cover.

The TP-Link Deco M4 is targeted at new users with its easy-to-use setup process. The mesh router system can be easily setup using a mobile app on Android or iOS. The setup app also helps customers in finding the perfect location for each satellite unit around the house.

The dual-band mesh system runs on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Users can choose from a wired gigabit connection or a wireless connection for the backhaul. TP-Link says its Deco M4 can handle up to 100 devices.

The TP-Link Deco M4 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT, much like other mesh systems in the Deco range. You can control some of the settings on your routers via your Echo speakers or IFTTT recipes.

TP-Link's companion app for its Deco routers lacks some advanced features you may find on other expensive routers, but it works well for newbies. The app includes parental control settings and simple setup options that work well for most users.

In case you have an existing TP-Link Deco system at home, you can also add the Deco M4 system to expand the wireless coverage around your house.

TP-Link's Deco M4 is now available in the US at a price of $180 (roughly Rs. 12,400). There's no word on Indian availability yet, but considering the company has a decent presence in the country, it shouldn't take very long to bring the Deco M4 to India soon.

