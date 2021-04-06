Technology News
loading

TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 router provides up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed connections for 8K video streaming.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 14:31 IST
TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched

Photo Credit: Amazon

TP-Link Archer AX5400 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) in the US

Highlights
  • TP-Link Archer AX5400 has rectangle armour vent design
  • The router comes with TP-Link HomeShield solution
  • TP-Link Archer AX5400 features six antennas

TP-Link Archer AX5400 router, also known as Archer AX73, has been launched in the US. This is an affordably priced dual band Wi-Fi 6 router, and comes equipped with HE160 and 1024-QAM Wi-Fi 6 technologies to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections. The router has six antennas for simultaneous transmission for improved network efficiency and bandwidth. According to the company, it offers a “buffer-free experience while streaming, downloading, gaming and more, all at the same time”, and 25 percent faster data speeds.

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 Dual Band router is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) in the US, and is available on Amazon. Information about the router's India availability is not known yet.

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 features a slanted rectangle armour vent design that allows for improved heat dissipation. It also comes with the new TP-Link HomeShield solution which is said to deliver a safe network environment by providing enhanced IoT security, DDoS attack prevention, robust parental controls, and comprehensive reporting. It comes with a USB 3.0 port for media sharing, and four Gigabit LAN ports as well as one Gigabit WAN port for wired Internet connection.

As per Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA, the Archer AX5400's latest Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements allows users to enjoy fast wireless speeds “with 4x more capacity”, and the company also claims that the router offers 25 percent faster data speeds. However, there is no information on what these claims are compared to. As mentioned, the router provides up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed connections for 8K video streaming.

The Archer AX5400 combines OFDMA and MU-MIMO that reduce network congestion and improves network capacity. As per the company, the six high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology deliver an extended coverage. The router is compatible with OneMesh and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create whole-home coverage. OneMesh intelligently connects mobile devices to a router or extender, whichever provides the best connection.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TP-Link Archer AX5400, TP-Link Archer AX5400 Price, TP-Link Archer AX5400 Specifications, TP-Link
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings
TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Allow Moving Chats Between Android and iOS
  2. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  3. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India
  4. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Auctions for $660,000
  8. Redmi Note 10 Will Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Oppo A74 5G Launch Date, Specifications Tipped by Retailer
  10. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds Set to Launch on April 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 Getting One UI 3.1 Update With March 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications Tipped by Alleged 3C and MIIT Listings
  4. Apple TV Could Get 120Hz Support, tvOS 14.5 Beta Code Suggests: Report
  5. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About His Future at Apple, Self-Driving Cars, Elon Musk, and Parler Ban
  6. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding
  7. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions
  8. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo A74, Oppo A74 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. HP Chromebook 11a With MediaTek MT8183 Octa-Core Processor, Up to 16 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com