TP-Link Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band Router With Six Antennas Launched

TP-Link Archer AX5400 router, also known as Archer AX73, has been launched in the US. This is an affordably priced dual band Wi-Fi 6 router, and comes equipped with HE160 and 1024-QAM Wi-Fi 6 technologies to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections. The router has six antennas for simultaneous transmission for improved network efficiency and bandwidth. According to the company, it offers a “buffer-free experience while streaming, downloading, gaming and more, all at the same time”, and 25 percent faster data speeds.

TP-Link Archer AX5400 price, availability

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 Dual Band router is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) in the US, and is available on Amazon. Information about the router's India availability is not known yet.

TP-Link Archer AX5400 features

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 features a slanted rectangle armour vent design that allows for improved heat dissipation. It also comes with the new TP-Link HomeShield solution which is said to deliver a safe network environment by providing enhanced IoT security, DDoS attack prevention, robust parental controls, and comprehensive reporting. It comes with a USB 3.0 port for media sharing, and four Gigabit LAN ports as well as one Gigabit WAN port for wired Internet connection.

As per Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA, the Archer AX5400's latest Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements allows users to enjoy fast wireless speeds “with 4x more capacity”, and the company also claims that the router offers 25 percent faster data speeds. However, there is no information on what these claims are compared to. As mentioned, the router provides up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed connections for 8K video streaming.

The Archer AX5400 combines OFDMA and MU-MIMO that reduce network congestion and improves network capacity. As per the company, the six high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology deliver an extended coverage. The router is compatible with OneMesh and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create whole-home coverage. OneMesh intelligently connects mobile devices to a router or extender, whichever provides the best connection.

