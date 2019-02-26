Tenda F6 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router Launched in India

Tenda has added a new product to its portfolio of networking devices in India by launching the Tenda F6 Wi-Fi router. The company claims that the Tenda F6 Wi-Fi router is a blend of style and speed, thanks to its unique crater design and the promise of uninterrupted, high-speed Internet connectivity for home and office applications. The Tenda F6 is powered by a Broadcom chip and is priced at Rs. 1,899 for the Indian market. Tenda's new offering is now available from Amazon.in with banking discounts and EMI offers in tow.

The Tenda F6 300Mbps Wi-Fi router features a crater-like design that differentiates the Tenda product from other routers out there, and also has a heat sink and top vent for more efficient heat management. The new router comes equipped with four 5dBi high-gain omnidirectional antennas that are claimed to provide superior network coverage and are based on the MIMO technology, allowing better signal transmission - the company claims.

Tenda also claims that the new router's antennas are located in such a way that they minimise signal interference. The device follows the WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK security standard and features a built-in firewall that requires no additional setup. Universal signal amplification is also on the table, easing the network coverage expansion by connecting two routers to a single network.

Talking about the technical specifications, the Tenda F6 Wi-Fi router has a working frequency of 2.4GHz and supports the 802.11 b/g/n protocols. The router is compatible with systems running Windows 7 or later versions, Linux, iOS 6 or higher, and Android 6 or later builds. Amazon is currently offering the Tenda F6 Wi-Fi router at a slightly lower price tag of Rs. 1,879 alongside no-cost EMI offers and 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions made with an HDFC Bank card.

