Tenda 4G680 300Mbps Wireless 4G LTE, VoLTE Router Launched in India

Tenda Technology has now launched its 4G680 wireless 4G LTE and VoLTE router in India. The router offers wireless data rate up to 300Mbps, integrates a 4G LTE module, and is compliant with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standards. With the 4G modem (FDD-LTE), the router can reach up to 150Mbps of download speeds, and 50Mbps of upload speeds as well. With a WAN port when connected to a modem for Internet access, the router offers a wired data rate of up to 1000Mbps. To recall, Tenda Technology, a Chinese company founded in 1999, has been active in the Indian market for a few years now.

The Tenda 4G680 wireless router is priced at Rs. 12,000 in India. The router will go on sale on April 20 in both online and offline stores across the country. As mentioned, the Tenda 4G680 router is IEEE 802.11b/g/n compliant, integrates a 4G LTE module, supporting all the mainstream 4G LTE frequency bands.

The router comes with two RJ45 ports, one RJ11 port, and 2FF SIM slots. The RJ11 port lets you connect with a telephone allowing you to use voice service. When the SIM card is plugged in, the 4G680 router can share Wi-Fi network with iPhone, iPad, personal computer, tablet, laptop, and Android smartphone devices without any configuration requirements.

When connected to a modem for Internet access through the WAN port, the Tenda 4G680 router can offer data rate up to 1000Mbps. It also supports WEP, WPA/ WPA2, PAP, and CHAP encryption for secure sharing over the network. The 4G680 supports local management as well as configuration via the Web UI, TELENET, or OTA, and also allows you to manage it or monitor devices connected to it anywhere using the ACS (Automatic Configuration Server), compliant with TR-069 protocol.

The Tenda 4G680 router has an LED indicator for power on/off status, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Status, LAN port status, and 4G/3G signal strength bars. Its dimensions are at 130x117x46mm, and it weighs 295 grams. The Tenda 4G 4680 comes with two internal Wi-Fi antennas and two external 3G/4G antennas.

Commenting on the launch of the Tenda 4G680 in the country, John Dong, Director, Tenda India, said in a statement, “This 4G router is more smart and stable than a cellphone hotspot. The best part of it is that just by the use of a SIM card users can enjoy an unbelievable experience of social media and streaming anywhere in India.”