Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch

SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch

Intel CPUs have once again been found to be vulnerable to a speculative execution exploit

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch
Highlights
  • The flaw was discovered a year ago and has just been publicly disclosed
  • Microsoft released a patch for the vulnerability in July
  • AMD says its CPUs are not affected by this specific flaw

Security vendor Bitdefender has disclosed details of a new speculative execution security vulnerability in Intel CPUs dating back to 2012, which could be used to steal sensitive information including passwords from a computer. The newly discovered issue, named SWAPGS, could also negate all the patches so far released for the infamous Spectre and Meltdown flaws. According to Bitdefender, the issue was first discovered over a year ago, and the company has been working with Intel and other ecosystem stakeholders in order to minimise its impact. Public disclosure was withheld till just now, at the ongoing Black Hat security conference, where Bitdefender has released a detailed whitepaper on its research.

The flaw follows the highly publicised Spectre and Meltdown speculative execution vulnerabilities, as well as other similar flaws that have been discovered since. All Intel CPUs starting with the Ivy Bridge generation, first released in 2012, are particularly affected by these issues due to the fundamental design of their architecture. AMD has released a statement saying that it believes its products are unaffected, though this has not yet been confirmed by third-party research.

Speculative execution refers to a CPU's way of speeding up operations by pre-emptively running instructions that might be needed in the future, in order to make sure that the CPU pipeline is not waiting for data and can successfully utilise all its resources simultaneously rather than waiting for one instruction to complete before its result can be applied to further calculations. Security flaws arise when the CPU is allowed to speculatively execute instructions that require secure data, which should only be accessed when sufficient privileges are granted. Attackers can craft instructions that intercept that data while it is being accessed in this manner.

The SWAPGS instruction is used by Intel CPUs when switching between the secure (kernel mode) and open (user mode). A sophisticated attacker could exploit the way that Windows issues instructions to intercept sensitive data that should have been in the privileged kernel memory space.

In a statement published by The Inquirer, Intel has stated: "Intel, along with industry partners, determined the issue was better addressed at the software level and connected the researchers to Microsoft. It takes the ecosystem working together to collectively keep products and data more secure, and this issue is being coordinated by Microsoft."

Microsoft released a security patch addressing this issue in July 2019 without publicising it, but has now published its own disclosure. This patch is recommended, since previous patches for Spectre and Meltdown, amongst other similar issues, will not protect against SWAPGS.

Red Hat has also published an advisory stating that it does not believe that SWAPGS can be exploited on operating systems based on the Linux kernel, but users can update and reboot their systems just in case.

Bitdefender has published a detailed whitepaper on the SWAPGS vulnerability, in which it states that the AMD CPUs it tested were not affected, and that it doesn't believe that other architectures including ARM will be vulnerable, though there is a possibility that other equivalent exploits might exist.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, AMD, Microsoft, Windows 10, Bitdefender, Red Hat, SWAPGS, Spectre, Meltdown
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Twitter Spotted Testing a Way to 'Snooze' Push Notifications
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched
Honor Smartphones
SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost to Rs. 50 for a Limited Period
  5. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  6. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  8. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4 This Year
  9. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  10. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Debuts in India, Price Starts at Rs. 17,999: Event Highlights
  2. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch
  4. Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, India Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Spotted Testing a Way to 'Snooze' Push Notifications
  7. British Airways Cancels Flights Following IT Failure
  8. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  9. Blaupunkt SBWL-02 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 9,990
  10. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.