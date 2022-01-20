Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ have been launched in India. Both will go on sale in the country on February 15, though the latter technically has been available in the country since February last year, but only for commercial and education customers. The Surface Pro 8 was unveiled in September 2021 at the company's hardware-focused event, as a successor to Microsoft's older Surface Pro 7 offering, and the company states that it delivers twice the performance of its predecessor. Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft's most powerful Intel Evo certified Pro tablet to date, and features 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 11, said to offer up to 16 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ price in India, availability

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price is set at Rs. 1,04,499 for the Wi-Fi only model, and Rs. 1,27,599 for the LTE model. The tablet is set to go on sale on February 15 via authorised resellers and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Reliance Digital. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that converts the tablet into a 2-in-1 PC will be available for purchase from select partners, and complimentary with pre-orders from select partners, according to Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ price is set at Rs. 83,999 for the Wi-Fi only model, and Rs. 1,09,499 for the LTE model, according to the company, and will also be available for purchase starting February 15. Surface Pro 8 will be available for pre-orders starting today via select retail and online partners, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was unveiled on September 22, 2021, and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, built on the Intel Evo platform for ultra-slim devices. According to the company, Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as the Surface Pro 7 and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Surface Pro 8 will be available in a Wi-Fi model with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will also be available in an LTE model that sports up to 17GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The company's Surface Pro 8 sports a 13-inch (2880x1920 pixels) PixelSense touch display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features a 5-megapixel camera for video calls, and a 10-megapixel rear camera with support for 4K video. Surface Pro 8 comes with support for the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which also houses (and charges) the Surface Slim Pen 2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 offers 16 hours of battery life, according to the company. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Wi-Fi model. Meanwhile, the LTE version also comes with a SIM card slot.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

For customers who do not want to spend on the company's most powerful Surface Pro, Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ is equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM on the Wi-Fi variant and up to 16GB of RAM on the LTE variant. Surface Pro 7+ was launched with a Core i3 model that features Intel UHD graphics, while the Core i5 and Core i7 models feature Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch (2,736x1,824 pixels) PixelSense touch display with a pixel density of 267ppi. It features up to 1TB of “removable” SSD storage for the Wi-Fi only model, while the LTE variant supports up to 256GB of storage. Surface Pro 7+ is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera for full-HD quality video video calls, along with an 8-megapixel rear camera that also supports 1080p full-HD video recording. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C and USB Type-A port, along with a microSD card reader and the Surface Connect charging port on the Wi-Fi model. Meanwhile, the LTE version also comes with a SIM card slot.