Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 alleged images have been shared by a tipster on Twitter. The images seem to be from a US FCC filing with the two Microsoft laptops placed next to a ruler for measurements. The tipster also shared model numbers for the two laptops with the Surface Laptop 4 reportedly having model number 1950 and the Surface Pro 8 coming with model number 1960. Additionally, a report states that the two laptops will be launched as early as January next year.

The two images shared by tipster Cozyplanes on Twitter are said to be of the rumoured Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and the Surface Pro 8. They look like images taken from an FCC listing and show the back of the Surface Laptop 4 and the front of the Surface Pro 8. There also seems to be an LTE variant of the Surface Pro 8 that is said to carry model number 1961.

The leaked image of the Surface Laptop 4 doesn't really provide any information other than the black colour for the back panel, rounded edges, and a Microsoft logo. Similarly, the alleged leaked image for the Surface Pro 8 shows the front of the laptop with thick bezels as seen previously on Surface Pro laptops, a white back panel, and some grooves around the body.

Additionally, a report by Windows Central states that the Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 could launch as early as January 2021. The two laptops could feature Intel 11th generation processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It adds that the Surface Laptop 4 will come with AMD variants as well. Further, Microsoft may start releasing the Surface Duo in more markets after the Surface devices launch. Lastly, there might be a black variant of the Surface Go 2 that might launch in January, as per the report.

Microsoft has not shared any information on the Surface Laptop 4 or the Surface Pro 8. They could come with iterative upgrades compared to the current generation models without any major external hardware changes.

