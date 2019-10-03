Technology News
loading
Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched, Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ1 Processor Also Unveiled

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 will start at $999 for the 13-inch model.

Updated: 3 October 2019 10:40 IST
Highlights
  • Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds launched
  • Surface Neo, Surface Pro X, and Surface Duo also showcased
  • Surface Laptop 3 features 10th-generation quad-core processors from Intel

Microsoft's October 2019 Event saw the company unveiling a large range of new Surface devices. Some other big announcements include Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds, Surface Neo, Surface Pro X, and Surface Duo.

“When we started Surface, we had a vision to remove the conflict between the tablet and laptop,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft, in a statement. "What started as an effort to create the two-in-one evolved into a full line of products that are more versatile, more adaptable and more personal. We know that to be your best, you need devices that adapt to you to help you accomplish your goals. These new products are about empowering you to be your most productive, and your most creative."

Surface Laptop 3

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 comes with the latest 10th-generation quad-core processors from Intel, while the 15-inch model comes with a custom AMD Ryzen 7 processor, or as Microsoft calls it, "Ryzen 7 Surface Edition".

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 will start at $999 and will go up to $1,199 for the 15-inch model.

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft has updated its Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Surface Pro 7. Like the Surface Laptop 3, it finally gets a much-requested USB Type-C port. Inside, there is an option of tenth-generation Intel Core CPUs, and storage options that run from a 128GB SSD through to 1TB.

The Surface Pro 7 will launch on October 22, starting at $749.

Surface Earbuds

The company has introduced their first noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for $249 and these will be available later this year. There are two mics embedded in each bud and it comes with 24 hours of battery life. They also feature touch controls and integration with Microsoft Office apps.

Surface Neo

The company unveiled the Surface Neo. It runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020. It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook.

Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X is the first ARM-based Surface from Microsoft since the Surface 2. It powered by a custom SQ1 processor. That chipset has "Snapdragon mobile DNA," according to Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer, alongside an "integrated AI accelerator." The laptop has integrated LTE support, USB-C, and fast charging to the boot.

The 2-in-1 laptop will be available from November 5 for $999 and one can pre-order the device starting Wednesday.

In addition, the tech giant also showcased a foldable Surface Duo phone that runs on Android. The company said the two screens would make users more productive. The Duo has two 5.6-inch displays merged by a 360-degree hinge and will be available by next year.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Display13.00-inch
ProcessorMicrosoft SQ1
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution2880x1920 pixels
RAM8GB
OSWindows 10
Storage128GB
Rear Camera10-megapixel
Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Display12.30-inch
ProcessorIntel Core i3-1005G1
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution2736x1824 pixels
RAM4GB
OSWindows 10
Storage128GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Comments

Further reading: Surface Laptop 3, Ryzen 7, Surface Pro 7, Surface Neo, Windows 10X, Surface Pro X
