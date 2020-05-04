Technology News
Surface Book 3 Spotted on Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped

The Surface Book 3 display sizes are at 13-inches and 15 –inches, and the laptop is listed to be powered by an Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 1.3GHz.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 14:24 IST
Surface Book 3 is tipped to come with up to 1TB SSD

Highlights
  • The Surface Book 3 is expected to be powered by 10th gen Intel chips
  • Surface Book 3 is reported to be priced starting EUR 1,000
  • The laptop may integrate Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series graphics

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is expected to launch in 2020, and the device has now been spotted on certification site Energy Star. This site listing leaks key specifications of the upcoming device. The listing tips that the Surface Book 3 will launch in two display sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the Surface Book 3 may pack 32GB RAM. The laptop has leaked on varied occasions in the past, and it is expected to be priced between EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and EUR 4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,33,900) range.

This new Energy Star certification site listing was spotted first by WindowsLatest.com. The Surface Book 3 is listed on the site with model numbers 1899 and 1900. The display sizes are at 13-inches and 15 –inches, and the laptop is listed to be powered by an Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 1.3GHz. Both the models are tipped to pack 32GB of RAM. Apart from this, the two listings reveal nothing else.

The Surface Book 3 is rumoured to be powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U CPU options. A 16GB RAM option may also be offered, alongside the tipped 32GB option. NVMe SSD options are said to be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, depending on the variant. Past reports leak that Surface Book 3 may integrate Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series graphics card, and it may even have a workstation GPU from Nvidia's Quadro lineup.

The Redmond-based tech giant is expected to launch the Microsoft Go 2 as well, alongside the Microsoft Surface Book 3. The base model is tipped to have an 11-inch display and be powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor. It should offer 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB of internal flash memory onboard. A higher-end Surface Go 2 is tipped to be powered by Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, pack 8GB RAM, and offer up to 256GB SSD. There is no word from Microsoft regarding the launch of these two devices.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comment
 
 

