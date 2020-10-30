Technology News
  SteelSeries Aerox 3 Gaming Mice With TrueMove Air Sensor, IP54 Water Resistance Rating Launched

SteelSeries Aerox 3 mice are available in both wired and wireless versions.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 October 2020 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse comes with a USB Type C port

Highlights
  • Aerox 3 Wireless mouse weighs 66 grams
  • It is said to deliver over 40 hours of battery in 15-minute charging
  • Aerox 3 Wired mouse weighs 57 grams

SteelSeries Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless gaming mouse devices have been launched in the US. The Danish gaming peripherals manufacturer claims that this is the first pair of gaming mouse devices to have received IP54 rating for protection from dust, water and oil. What's interesting is that they both have an open mesh design, which means both feature holes in the outer shell. SteelSeries says that the AquaBarrier technology keeps the internals of the devices safe. They also feature TrueMove Core sensor.

Aerox 3 price, availability

The Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is priced at $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500), and the Aerox 3 Wired mouse can be purchased at a price of $60 (roughly Rs. 4,500). Both of these will be available in the US on November 10. When we checked, the SteelSeries official website said that it does not currently ship the product to India. There is no information about its India launch.

Aerox 3 specifications

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse weighs 66 grams and the company claims that Aerox 3 Wired weighs even less at 57 grams. As mentioned, both of them have open mesh design -- they have holes in their outer shell. The mice deploy AquaBarrier technology that safeguards the interior circuitry from virtually all types of environmental damage. Essentially, Aerox is the “first ever gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating for water resistance and protection from dust, dirt, oil, fur, and more.”

Both the Aerox 3 mice are equipped with TrueMove Core sensor, which SteelSeries developed along with optical sensor manufacturer PixArt. The wireless variant can connect to devices over a 2.4GHz wireless USB or Bluetooth connection. The company claims that the mouse will run up to 200 hours over Bluetooth and more than 80 hours over a 2.4GHz connection. The Aerox 3 wireless mouse comes with a USB Type C port for fast charging, and SteelSeries claims that a quick 15-minute charging delivers over 40 hours of battery life.

