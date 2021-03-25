Technology News
Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics

New design and features for Spotify desktop app and web player users have begun rolling out and be available to all free and premium users globally in the coming weeks.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 March 2021 19:17 IST
Spotify also brings the ability to drag and drop tracks into playlists

Highlights
  • Spotify will introduce new design to all users globally
  • Search bar has been moved on the left side of the navigation page
  • Spotify users also get the ability to write descriptions

Spotify is rolling out a new design for its desktop and web players. The new look brings an improved look and feel with the search bar now on the left side of the navigation page. It has also introduced simpler playlist creation tools and the ability to drag and drop tracks into playlists. Web player users in India also get access to synced lyrics as well. The new design is said to be the result of months of testing and research after receiving user feedback.

The company has announced that the new design and features for desktop app and web player users have begun rolling out today and will be available to all free and premium users globally in the coming weeks. As mentioned, Spotify web player users in India can now access the synced Lyrics feature that is popular in the mobile app. The company says that the feature will also appear on the desktop app in a new style that's consistent with the updated design and desktop experience.

The new design delivers a new clean look with more controls. The ‘Search' function can now be found on the left side of the navigation page. Listeners profile pages now include top artists and tracks and there's simpler playlist creation wit integrated search. Users also get the ability to write descriptions, upload images, drag and drop tracks into existing playlists. The new embedded search bar can be used to find and add new songs and podcast episodes to new and existing playlists.

Spotify Premium users get the ability to download their favourite music and podcasts to play them back, even while offline. The desktop app now has the download button next to tracks for more ease to paid users. Spotify has a bunch of Premium plans starting with Rupee. 7 for a day and Rs. 25 for a week. There are individual plans that start at Rs. 119 per month and family plans that allow access to over six accounts – starting at Rs. 179 per month.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
