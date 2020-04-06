Technology News
loading

Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit

When the coronavirus outbreak first started in China last year, Samsung's strategy of spreading out its production base to countries including Vietnam and India seemed to pay off.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit

Samsung is likely to estimate its operating profit at KRW 6.2 trillion for the last quarter

Highlights
  • Demand for Samsung' memory chips has jumped
  • It is because more people are working from home
  • However, COVID-19 outbreak has weakened consumer electronics sales

The coronavirus-driven global shift to working from home is set to have boosted demand for Samsung Electronics' memory chips from laptop makers and data centres, but first-quarter profits are likely to remain flat as the outbreak weakened consumer electronics sales. The South Korean tech giant is the world's largest memory chip maker, and its Galaxy smartphones are a major rival of Apple Inc's products.

Samsung, which also makes home appliances and displays, on Tuesday releases guidance for the January-March quarter profit which is widely expected to be unchanged, and come under pressure in the next few quarters as the impact of coronavirus-related factory and retail stores shutdowns bites.

"The visibility for Samsung's earnings is low for the second quarter," said Lee Do-hoon, an analyst at CIMB Research.

For the quarter which just ended, Samsung is likely to estimate its operating profit at KRW 6.2 trillion ($5.05 billion), unchanged from the same period a year ago, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted towards more consistently accurate analysts.

However, the company already warned last month that the pandemic would hurt sales of smartphones and consumer electronics goods this year, and analysts said a prolonged virus outbreak could put higher demand for memory chips at risk.

"If COVID-19 continues into 2H20, the memory market outlook could change for the worse," CW Chung, head of research at Nomura in Korea, said in a recent report.

When the outbreak first started in China last year, Samsung's strategy of spreading out its production base to countries including Vietnam and India seemed to pay off: rivals such as Apple were hit by supply disruptions as China shut down factories and locked down cities to control the coronavirus.

Apple rescinded its profit forecast earlier this year due to production halts and retail store shutdowns in China.

But as the virus spread across the globe, Samsung too has had to close factories and retail stores in Europe, India and the United States, further unnerving investors: Samsung Electronics shares have slumped 15 percent so far this year, but outperformed the wider market's 22 percent fall.

Prospects for Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 premium smartphones, launched more than one month ago, look dim. Its 5G-enabled S20 phones are already selling at a third of their launch price of $1,308 in South Korea, an official at a local carrier told Reuters.

Brokerage Hanwha Investment & Securities estimates Samsung smartphone sales fell 17 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. Last year, a slump in profits at the smartphone and chip businesses more than halved Samsung's full-year earnings.

Its display business, which counts Apple and China's Huawei Technologies as customers, is likely to have swung back to a loss after three consecutive quarterly profit due to sluggish demand from its clients, analysts said.

Samsung only provides its estimates for its first-quarter revenue and operating profit on Tuesday, with details likely to be released later this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets

Related Stories

Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Price Revealed, OnePlus 8 Pro Breaks 13 Display Records
  2. iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets
  3. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  4. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Apple's Newest Product: Face Shields for Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus
  7. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Telegram Brings Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
  9. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
  10. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 5 Million Installs in 3 Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo to Announce New Audio Product on April 7, Releases Official Teaser Image
  2. Solid Chip Sales Unlikely to Cushion Samsung's Virus-Hit Q1 Profit
  3. iOS 14 May Bring Redesigned Wallpaper Settings, Home Screen Widgets
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Tipped to Debut With a LiDAR Sensor
  5. Microsoft Edge Beats Firefox to Become Second Most Popular Desktop Browser: Report
  6. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Quibi Mobile Streaming Service Launches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Available in India
  8. Oppo A12e Prematurely Listed on Official Website, Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Realme TV Could Come With 43-Inch Screen, According to an Alleged BIS Listing
  10. Kanan Gill Shares Trailer, Message From Lockdown for Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com