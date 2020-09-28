Technology News
loading

China Must Prepare for 'Long Tech March' Following US Restrictions on SMIC: State Media

US stated that SMIC and its subsidiaries "may pose an unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use.”

By Reuters | Updated: 28 September 2020 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Must Prepare for 'Long Tech March' Following US Restrictions on SMIC: State Media

The restrictions against SMIC illustrate that the US is leading a "high-tech suppression" against China

Highlights
  • US sent letters to companies asking to obtain license to supply SMIC
  • SMIC has denied any ties to China's military
  • Tencent and ByteDance are based on US chip technology

China must engage in a new "long march" in the technology sector now that the US has imposed export restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing, the country's largest chip manufacturer, Chinese state-backed tabloid the Global Times wrote on Sunday.

The unnamed author of an op-ed in the paper argues that the US' dominance of the global semiconductor industry supply chain is a "fundamental threat" to China.

"It now appears that China will need to control all research and production chains of the semiconductor industry, and rid itself of being dependent on the US," the author wrote.

On Saturday, Reuters reported that the US had sent letters to companies informing them that they must obtain a license to supply SMIC.

The letter stated that SMIC and its subsidiaries "may pose an unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use." SMIC has denied any ties to China's military.

The restrictions against SMIC, and earlier ones against Huawei, the op-ed author argues, illustrate that the US is leading a protracted battle of "high-tech suppression" against China.

Although companies such as Tencent and Beijing ByteDance have made some tech breakthroughs, they are based on US chip technology, the op-ed argues.

"The foundation of the entire industry is still in Americans' hands. For now at least. China must leap from zero to one to provide solid support for the country's competition with the US," the author wrote.

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, but does not speak on behalf of the party and government, unlike its parent publication.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SMIC, Huawei, SMIC US Export Restrictions
TikTok US Ban: Federal Judge Postpones Trump Administration Order Against App Downloads

Related Stories

China Must Prepare for 'Long Tech March' Following US Restrictions on SMIC: State Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  3. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 9A Gets a 6GB RAM Variant
  8. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  9. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Realme Narzo 20A First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Gets Back London License After Winning Court Challenge
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 With Enhanced Durability Launched: Specifications
  3. Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report
  5. Realme 7i India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Appears on Support Page
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Huge Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
  9. Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com