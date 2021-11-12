Technology News
loading

SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit

SMIC's chairman, Zhou Zixue, also resigned two months ago citing health reasons.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:18 IST
SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit

SMIC, China's largest contract chipmaker which is partly backed by a state-affiliated chip fund

Highlights
  • Chiang, a former research director at TSMC, joined SMIC in late December
  • Besides Chiang, three other members also resigned from the board
  • SMIC third-quarter profit rose 22.6 percent

China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, said its vice-chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role.

Chiang, a former research director at Taiwan's TSMC, joined SMIC in late December. The company said he had resigned from his vice-chairman position as well as from the board with effect from Thursday in order to spend more time with his family.

His departure comes just two months after SMIC's chairman, Zhou Zixue, also resigned citing health reasons.

Besides Chiang, three other members also resigned from the board, including co-chief executive officer Liang Mong Song who had threatened to quit in December last year. He would remain in his executive role, SMIC said.

The resignations were not due to any disagreements with the board and the company did not expect the moves to have a material impact on its operations, it said.

SMIC, China's largest contract chipmaker which is partly backed by a state-affiliated chip fund, is at the forefront of China's charge to catch up with Japan, South Korea, and the United States in chip technology.

The company is on a US blacklist that denies it advanced manufacturing equipment from US suppliers due to its alleged ties to China's military, claims SMIC rejects.

The measures disrupted the company's plans to move into high-end chip making, but its financial performance has been strong as a global chip shortage has boosted demand.

Its third-quarter profit rose 22.6 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SMIC, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, TSMC, Semiconductor
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’

Related Stories

SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  2. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  3. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
  4. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’
  5. SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Bitcoin Marginally Up, Crypto Coins Including Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Continue Surge
  8. Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
  9. Spotify Buys Audio Tech Firm Findaway to Bolster Audiobooks Business
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Tightened Restrictions as US President Joe Biden Signs Legislation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com