Technology News
loading

SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips

SMIC is hit by sanctions by the former Trump administration that curbed US companies from supplying the Chinese company.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 5 February 2021 10:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips

SMIC is a key player in China's efforts to build up its domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities

Highlights
  • When the pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders collapsed
  • But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers
  • That has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) cannot meet customer demands for certain mature technologies and its plants have been running "fully loaded" for several quarters, it said on Friday.

Zhao Haijun, co-CEO of China's largest chipmaker, made the comments during a conference call after its latest quarterly results. He also said external sanctions would continue to affect the company's revenue growth.

SMIC is a key player in China's efforts to build up its domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, but sanctions by the former Trump administration have curbed US companies from supplying it.

The company is also an important player in the global semiconductor supply chain, which is under heavy pressure as pandemic lockdowns drive up demand for electronics such as laptops and phones.

Global automakers, in particular, have been caught off guard by the chip shortage, and firms from General Motors to Stellantis have announced that they have slowed down production and furloughed thousands of workers.

In more chip-related news, Qualcomm, the world's largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.

“The shortage in the semiconductor industry is across the board,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon.

Like most chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics. These suppliers are trying and so far failing to adjust to a vigorous rebound in demand. The auto sector has complained about this recently, but Qualcomm's comments show the problems are broader.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders initially collapsed. But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers, while car buying has surged as people avoid public transport. That, in turn, has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases.

Amon said orders for chips that run computers, cars and many other Internet-connected devices are swamping the industry, which mostly relies on just a handful of factories in Asia. Supply should improve in the second half of 2021, he added.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SMIC, Donald Trump, chip, TSMC
Amazon US Facility’s Unionisation Effort Pulls in White House and Labour Leaders
Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature

Related Stories

SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  7. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  8. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  9. Poco M3 First Impressions
  10. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  2. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  3. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  4. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  5. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  7. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report
  9. Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com