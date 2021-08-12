Seagate One Touch SSD portable drives were launched in the Indian market on Thursday in three capacities. The series is touted to offer NVMe-competitive performance while being lightweight, weighing as little as 74 grams. The One Touch SSD series is claimed to deliver maximum sequential read/ write speeds of up to 1,030MBps and comes with up to 2TB of storage options. The One Touch SSD is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android devices. The Seagate One Touch SSD uses USB Type-C Gen 2 3.2 technology and is compatible with USB Type-C and USB 3.0 computers.

Seagate One Touch SSD price in India

The new Seagate One Touch SSD is priced in India at Rs. 7,699 for the 500GB variant, Rs. 13,399 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 26,999 for the 2TB model. It is up for grabs in black, silver, and blue options and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and all authorized reseller partners.

Seagate One Touch SSD also comes with one-year complimentary subscription to Mylio Create and four months of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan.

Seagate One Touch SSD features

Seagate One Touch SSD has an aluminium top cover with fabric-soft touch on the sides. Both the USB Type-C and USB 3.0 charging cables are bundled inside the box. It includes Seagate's Toolkit desktop software with Sync Plus offering file synchronization via continuous backup. For Android users, One Touch SSD helps free up extra space by backing up videos, photos, and files using the Seagate Mobile Touch app. It claims to be shock-resistant to a drop height of up to 2 metres.

As mentioned, the Seagate One Touch SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 1,030MBps and storage options include 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. One Touch SSD comes with continuous auto backup, mirror folders for better file management, and file protection of Sync Plus software.

The launch of the Seagate One Touch SSD series follows the One Touch HDD series launched in India in June this year. The HDD allows automatic hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly backup scheduling to keep all files consolidated into one place. It comes in black, silver, light blue, red, and space grey options. Storage capacity options include 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB.