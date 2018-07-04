Seagate is a popular brand in the storage market, known primarily of its hard drives. Though the company has been manufacturing solid-state drives (SSD) for some time now, the focus has been on the enterprise SSD market. However, Seagate has now taken the wraps off of its latest BarraCuda storage drive for enthusiast PC builders. Notably, the BarraCuda SSD is now available in four storage variants, and is launching exclusively on Amazon in the US, ahead of Prime Day, with prices starting at $74.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200).

The new 2.5-inch SATA Seagate BarraCuda SSD offers up to 2TB of storage. When it comes to specifications, the BarraCuda SSD can provide read speeds of up to 540MBps and write speeds of 520MBps over a SATA 6Gbps interface. John Paulson, Editorial Chief, Global Content Marketing, says in a blog post, "It starts up in seconds, allowing you to almost instantly access data, load game levels, open applications, and transfer files. You and your computer will be good to go - fast. It's our fastest option for upgrading a PC or a laptop to optimise performance."

The most affordable SSD comes with 250GB capacity, followed by 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB versions. Notably, Seagate has included a 5-year warranty, 1.8m hours MTBG, and up to 1092 TBW with 24-hour global tech support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 100.45x69.8x7mm.

The BarraCuda SSD may not be the fastest storage option that is available in the market, but should be decently quick for most uses. Seagate is debuting the drive on Amazon Prime Day (July 16th). The BarraCuda SSD is worth your attention as it is competitive with other SATA SSDs in terms of pricing. The BarraCuda SSD is already listed on Amazon. Buyers will have to shell out $74.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for a 250GB drive, $119.99 (roughly Rs. 8,200) for a 500GB model and $229.99 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for a 1TB variant. Notably, the 2TB version is not available on the e-commerce platform yet.

