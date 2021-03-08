Technology News
SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSDs With Up to 2,000MBps Read and Write Speeds Launched in India

SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs use 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 March 2021 14:24 IST
SanDisk Extreme Pro has a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink

Highlights
  • SanDisk Extreme is priced starting at Rs. 7999 in India
  • SanDisk Extreme Pro comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options
  • SanDisk Extreme Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 19,999

SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs have been launched in India by Western Digital. The SSDs have capacities up to 4TB, and the Pro model features a forged aluminium chassis for heat dissipation even under the pressure of a heavy workload. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs use 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The new portable SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD offers up to 2000MBps read speed and up to 2000MBps write speed.

SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs price in India

The new SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD has been made available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options. The 1TB Model is priced at Rs. 19,999 the 2TB model is priced at Rs. 34,999. The 4TB model pricing is not unveiled and its availability is said to be slated for next month.

Similarly, the new SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is made available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models. The 500GB model is priced at Rs. 7,999, 1TB model is priced at Rs. 12,999, 2TB model is priced at Rs. 27,499. The 4TB model pricing is not unveiled and its availability is also said to be slated for April 2021.

The SSDs are on sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The SanDisk Extreme 500GB is listed with a Rs. 600 off, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 1TB variant is listed with a Rs. 1,000 off for a limited time period.

SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs features

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD offers up to 2,000MBps read speeds and up to 2,000MBps write speeds. It has a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. The drive has a forged aluminium chassis and silicone shell design is said to offer a premium feel to the portable SSD.

The SanDisk Extreme SSD features up to 1,050MBps read speeds and up to 1,000MBps write speeds. It has a durable silicone shell that looks good and offers added protection as well. Both the SSDs come with password protection and use upgraded to AES hardware encryption They are compatible with Windows, Mac, and USB Type-C phones as well. Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+. It can survive up to two-metre drop protection and has an IP55 rating as well. The SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs come with limited five-year warranty.

